Bucs' Selection "Means Everything" to Antoine Winfield, Jr.

"You know what? I didn't know that was going to be my last game," said the younger Winfield of the Outback Bowl. "After the bowl game that's when I made my decision. I just decided to make my decision after the bowl game. Playing that last game – I just gave it all I could because I knew it was just the next game. I didn't really think about coming out this year until after."

Winfield's father played just one game at Raymond James, and it was a 19-13 loss by the Vikings in 2008, but he did have eight stops and two tackles for loss in that contest. That was part of a 191-game career for Winfield Sr. that included 27 interceptions and nearly 1,100 tackles. Winfield Sr.'s nine years with the Vikings obviously contributed to his son ending up at the University of Minnesota, but his influence also is a big reason why this is now a two-generation NFL family.

"It helped in every way possible," said Winfield Jr. "Growing up I would watch him do things and play football. Just the little advice that he would give me growing up – he would take me out to the backyard and we would be doing football drills, just working on things I need to work on [and] watching film together. He started me off at an early age, so I feel like that just helped me and developed me faster than the other kids at my time."