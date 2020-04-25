Friday, Apr 24, 2020 10:28 PM

Bucs' Selection "Means Everything" to Antoine Winfield, Jr.

New Bucs S Antoine Winfield, Jr. overcame several injuries in college to emerge as an All-American at Minnesota in 2019 and follow in his father's footsteps in the NFL

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Depending upon what the NFL schedule-makers decide in the next couple weeks, and how quickly things get back to normal, Antoine Winfield Jr. could make a very unusual transition from college to the pro ranks.

Winfield's last game for the University of Minnesota was an Outback Bowl win over Auburn at Raymond James Stadium. On Friday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – who are the primary tenants of that particular stadium featuring a pirate ship in the end zone – selected Winfield with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That means his first pro game could be on the exact same turf that saw his last moments as a star for the Golden Gophers.

Winfield had a year of eligibility left after Minnesota upended the Tigers on New Year's Day, but he eventually decided to head to the NFL, where he is following in the footsteps of his father, Antoine Winfield, Sr., a 14-year standout as a cornerback.

PHOTOS of Antoine Winfield Jr., Bucs Second Round Pick

View pictures of S Antoine Winfield Jr., the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #11 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 66

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #11 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon (21) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back KiAnte Hardin (3) and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
2 / 66

Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon (21) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back KiAnte Hardin (3) and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik
In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for Winfield, running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
3 / 66

In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for Winfield, running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia
Minnesota defensive players Antoine Winfield Jr. (11), Kamal Martin (21) and Steven Richardson (96) run off the field after blocking Buffalo from a first down during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 66

Minnesota defensive players Antoine Winfield Jr. (11), Kamal Martin (21) and Steven Richardson (96) run off the field after blocking Buffalo from a first down during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. against Middle Tennessee in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday September 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)
5 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. against Middle Tennessee in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday September 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

John Autey
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone by Fresno State (38) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
6 / 66

Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone by Fresno State (38) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King
Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
7 / 66

Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8 / 66

Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) celebrates with teammates Jordan Howden (23) and Braelen Oliver (14) after breaking up a play during an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) celebrates with teammates Jordan Howden (23) and Braelen Oliver (14) after breaking up a play during an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
10 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
12 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs in for a touchdown in front of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 66

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs in for a touchdown in front of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
19 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and defensive back Jordan Howden (23) celebrate after Winfield intercepts the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
22 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and defensive back Jordan Howden (23) celebrate after Winfield intercepts the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Sarah Stier/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers (12), defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9), and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) tackle Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
23 / 66

Minnesota defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers (12), defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9), and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) tackle Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Sarah Stier/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) runs with the ball past Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie (70) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
24 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) runs with the ball past Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie (70) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
25 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts the ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
26 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts the ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) prior to an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
27 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) prior to an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) on field against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
28 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) on field against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
29 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
30 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
31 / 66

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
32 / 66

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
33 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
34 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
35 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
36 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
37 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
38 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
39 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
40 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
41 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
42 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
43 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
44 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
45 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
46 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
47 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
48 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
49 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
50 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
51 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
52 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
53 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
54 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
55 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
56 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
57 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
58 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
59 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
60 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
61 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
62 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
63 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
64 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
65 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
66 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

"You know what? I didn't know that was going to be my last game," said the younger Winfield of the Outback Bowl. "After the bowl game that's when I made my decision. I just decided to make my decision after the bowl game. Playing that last game – I just gave it all I could because I knew it was just the next game. I didn't really think about coming out this year until after."

Winfield's father played just one game at Raymond James, and it was a 19-13 loss by the Vikings in 2008, but he did have eight stops and two tackles for loss in that contest. That was part of a 191-game career for Winfield Sr. that included 27 interceptions and nearly 1,100 tackles. Winfield Sr.'s nine years with the Vikings obviously contributed to his son ending up at the University of Minnesota, but his influence also is a big reason why this is now a two-generation NFL family.

"It helped in every way possible," said Winfield Jr. "Growing up I would watch him do things and play football. Just the little advice that he would give me growing up – he would take me out to the backyard and we would be doing football drills, just working on things I need to work on [and] watching film together. He started me off at an early age, so I feel like that just helped me and developed me faster than the other kids at my time."

Winfield Jr. isn't headed to the NFL because of his last name, of course. He tied a school record in 2019 with seven interceptions and also had 88 tackles and three sacks, making plays all over the field. He was an unanimous All-America selection. He's an extremely versatile defender who could play centerfield in the secondary or cover receivers out of the slot. Still, he knows his father is a valuable source of information and he's not going to stop plugging into that pipeline.

"[He has] a ton of information," said Winfield Jr. "Like I said, he started me off young. We were in the backyard doing footwork drills when I was probably five or six years old. He's always been somebody I can go to with football and any questions I need – he has 14 years of NFL experience. He pretty much has a whole bunch of information stored in his head about football. He's just always been there. I use him all the time."

Plenty of sons of NFL players end up in other vocations. Winfield Jr. was a distinguished student at Minnesota and surely could have pursued other careers. But he had an NFL dream and he stuck with it even as injuries interrupted his development in 2017 and 2018. He returned in 2019 to put together a dream season for the best Minnesota team in decades and now he's right where he wanted to be.

"It means everything," said Winfield of his selection by the Bucs after some trying times in college. "I've dreamed about this moment ever since I was a little kid watching my dad play. All through college I battled with some injuries. It was tough going through those, but at the end of the day I just kept working hard, putting my head down. I'm just blessed and excited to join the Bucs."

Related Content

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

Advertising