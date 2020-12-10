The Race to the Finish | S.S. Mailbag 

How do we match up with the Vikings?

- @cade.walters24, via Instagram

As is the case in most games, the Bucs match up very well in some areas and not as well in others.

The encouraging thing is that Tampa Bay's most consistent strength of this season, and of last year too, is it's run defense. Even some of the best running backs and rushing attacks have failed to crack Tampa Bay's defensive front and the Bucs have basically spent the majority of two seasons holding teams below 75 rushing yards.

That's a good match for Minnesota's greatest strength: Dalvin Cook. When the Buccaneers played the Chiefs two weeks ago, Kansas City barely even tried to run the ball, with only 16 handoffs to running backs compared to 49 passes by Patrick Mahomes. And that was in a game win which Kansas City quickly got up by 17 points. It sure appeared as if the Chiefs didn't think challenging the Bucs' run defense was the best way to go, and their strategy worked. Minnesota isn't going to do that. The Vikings are one of the most ground-heavy teams in the league and they have run the ball on close to half of their offensive snaps. That success sets up Cousins to have great success on rollout and bootleg passes, which is how he's near the top of the league with an average of 8.5 yards per pass attempt.

Not many teams have stopped Dalvin Cook this season, and few have even slowed him down. It won't be easy for Tampa Bay this Sunday either, but at least they're very well-equipped for the fight.

I also like the matchup up front when the Buccaneers are on offense. Tampa Bay's offensive line, which should have a healthier Donovan Smith at left tackle after the bye, has provided Brady with very good protection most of the year. The Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play in 2020, at 3.37%. Brady has only been sacked once in each of the Bucs' last three games, and I would rate the Rams' and Chiefs' pass rushes ahead of that of the Vikings. Minnesota's defensive front no longer features the likes of Everson Griffen or (at the moment) Danielle Hunter, and their leading sack producer on the season, Yannick Ngakoue, is currently playing for the Ravens. Minnesota's defense is 25th in sacks per pass play and has just 21 sacks on the season overall.

Not everything looks as rosy on paper, though. Minnesota subtracted Stefon Diggs from their passing attack over the offseason and somehow got better, thanks to the incredibly season that rookie wideout Justin Jefferson is putting together. If the Buccaneers' secondary was playing as well as it was late last season and early this season, I'd say the matchup looks pretty good but that defense has given up a high volume of yards in recent games and will have to show it is back to top form before we can feel fully confident in this matchup.

In addition, Minnesota's defense has been extremely good in the red zone and on third downs this season, and those are two key areas in which the Bucs have struggled over the last month or so. Tampa Bay's offensive red zone numbers are still quite good overall, and its third-down rate is above average, but that's largely on the strength of very good production in the season's first half. Again, that track record gives me some confidence that the Bucs can do well in these areas against a tough Minnesota defense, but they'll have to reverse those recent trends.

So, there's some good and some bad in this matchup, Cade, but there's also some hope that the worrisome matchups won't prove to be so bad after all.

We haven't heard Winfield's name as much in the past few games.. has his role changed or is he not playing as well?

- Daniel (via Facebook)

I don't think it's really either of those things, Daniel, so I hope that wasn't an either-or question.

The first question is whether Antoine Winfield, Jr., the second-round safety who started his debut season off like gangbusters, has hit the much-discussed "rookie wall." As would have it, both Bruce Arians and Winfield himself gave their opinions on that issue this week.

Said Arians: "I joked about it with him the other day, but no. He's been more and more prepared than most rookies for the length of the season. I don't see it at all in his practice habits or his gameplay."

Added Winfield: "Not at all – I'm still enjoying it. A lot of people have kept coming up to me to ask if I've hit it yet, [but] I'm like, 'No, I don't even know what you're talking about.' I love playing football, so a rookie wall with me – I don't think there is one."

What I think is driving the perception of a drop-off in play for Winfield is that he made a number of splashy plays in the first month of the season, enough to earn him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors, in fact. It has been a while since we've seen him come up with a sack or an interception or a key pass defensed, and Winfield himself said that he needs to produce more turnovers down the stretch. If you want to technically count that lack of big plays as a drop-off in his play, I guess that's fair but I feel like those types of plays can be fickle. Carlton Davis picked off three passes in the Bucs' first five games but has "only" one since. Devin White had 5.0 sacks in a three-game span at midseason but has none in the four games since.

Winfield's tackle production is as good as ever, though, so he's still finding his way to the football with regularity. He's had at least seven tackles in four of the Buccaneers' last five games, which is awfully steady production. As he continues to be around the football, the big plays will come.

As for his role, he hasn't really been pressed into service as the slot corner lately like he was a few times early in the season. When the Buccaneers played without Jamel Dean in the last game they kept Sean Murphy-Bunting on the outside and used Ross Cockrell in the slot. If you look at Winfield's pre-snap location heat map on NFL Next Gen Stats, it has gradually become more focused on the free safety spot in the deep middle.