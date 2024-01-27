Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

After producing a buzzworthy campaign in 2023, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfieldwas named a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award. Mayfield, who joined Tampa Bay as a free agent prior to the season, led the Bucs to a franchise-record third consecutive NFC South division title and a team-record-tying fourth consecutive playoff appearance. He galvanized the team upon winning the starting signal-caller role and spearheaded the offense with high-effort play week-after-week. Mayfield had a sensational year, showcasing his underrated arm talent, improvisation skills, surgical precision and grit. His style of play rallied the team, and he delivered a plethora of skilled touch passes with timing/trajectory. Mayfield used his mobility to dodge tacklers and extend plays, which embodied his fiery disposition. He layered the ball to all three levels of the field and established career-highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. The sixth-year veteran finished the 2023 season completing 364-of-566 passes (64.3%) for 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 94.6.
He was one of two players to finish the season with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions (also, Dak Prescott). Mayfield ranked among league-leaders in passing touchdowns (seventh), passing yards (ninth), completions (10th) and passer rating (12th). He became the second player in Buccaneers history to throw for 4,000+ yards, 25-or-more touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions in a single season, joining Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield led Tampa Bay to victories in five of the team's final six games of the regular season, recording the club's first four-game win streak since the 2021 season. During the streak, Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field, earning his fourth career Player of the Week honors and becoming the ninth quarterback in team history to receive Player of the Week recognition.
In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second. He became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300+ passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests.
Top Plays
Back-Foot Strike: Week Two Against Bears
Third Quarter, 4:14. Third-and-14.
Baker Mayfield threw off his back foot as he faced an approaching pass rush on the 32-yard touchdown pass, knowing Evans had beaten the defender. The Bears utilized an off-coverage zone look, in an apparent double-team. Following the snap, the safety rolled to the middle of the field, and Evans ran a go route to perfection, exploiting the free release. Evans accelerated and Mayfield delivered a dart as Evans turned around, just before the two defenders closed.
Sack Evader: Week Eight at Buffalo
Third Quarter, 10:40. First-and-10.
Baker Mayfield faked the handoff to Rachaad White and dropped back, with immediate incoming pressure from linebacker Leonard Floyd off the edge. Mayfield stunningly maneuvered out of a sack with a jaw-dropping spin move and quickly accelerated through the open run lane to gain the first down. He turned what would have been a sack and ensuing loss of five yards on the singular play into a first-down conversion. That play epitomized Mayfield's chippy mentality.
Rushing Touchdown: Week 14 at Falcons
Second quarter, 15:00. Second-and-goal.
Mayfield faked the handoff to Rachaad White from second-and-goal and plowed through the C-gap around right tackle Tristan Wirfs. The only person in his way of crossing the goal line was safety Jessie Bates III - the free hitter inside. Mayfield bulldozed his way into the end zone pushing Bates along for the ride in true gritty Baker-fashion. That play may not be as flashy as some others throughout the year, but the moment showcased Mayfield's heart and competitive spirit.
Tight Window: Divisional Round Against Detroit
Fourth quarter, 4:53. First-and-10.
Mayfield made a spectacular tight window throw to Chris Godwin for a first down. He floated the ball over the top of the hands of the first Detroit defender for Godwin to snag right as he turned around, just before the second defender closed the gap. Mayfield threaded the needle with pinpoint accuracy, helping the Bucs move the chains. It was a timing throw that Mayfield delivered to perfection in a high-pressure environment.
Double Post Theatrics: Week 15 at Green Bay
Second quarter, 12:53. Third-and-six.
In the game where Baker Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback at Lambeau Field to post a perfect 158.3 QBR, this throw was a microcosm of the esteemed performance by No. 6. On a double post in a bunch formation, Trey Palmer ran the inside post, drawing the free safety that was lined up over the top. That left Mike Evans on the outside post isolated with cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes was baited into working the corner route with outside leverage and Evans flew past for the score. Mayfield had incredible anticipation and velocity on the throw. As Evans was about to break inside towards the goal post with his back turned, Mayfield delivered the ball with precision to the depth where Evans would be. Poetry in motion.