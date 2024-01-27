Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

After producing a buzzworthy campaign in 2023, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfieldwas named a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award. Mayfield, who joined Tampa Bay as a free agent prior to the season, led the Bucs to a franchise-record third consecutive NFC South division title and a team-record-tying fourth consecutive playoff appearance. He galvanized the team upon winning the starting signal-caller role and spearheaded the offense with high-effort play week-after-week. Mayfield had a sensational year, showcasing his underrated arm talent, improvisation skills, surgical precision and grit. His style of play rallied the team, and he delivered a plethora of skilled touch passes with timing/trajectory. Mayfield used his mobility to dodge tacklers and extend plays, which embodied his fiery disposition. He layered the ball to all three levels of the field and established career-highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. The sixth-year veteran finished the 2023 season completing 364-of-566 passes (64.3%) for 4,044 yards and 28 passing touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 94.6.

He was one of two players to finish the season with 28-or-more passing touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions (also, Dak Prescott). Mayfield ranked among league-leaders in passing touchdowns (seventh), passing yards (ninth), completions (10th) and passer rating (12th). He became the second player in Buccaneers history to throw for 4,000+ yards, 25-or-more touchdowns and 10-or-fewer interceptions in a single season, joining Tom Brady (2022). Mayfield led Tampa Bay to victories in five of the team's final six games of the regular season, recording the club's first four-game win streak since the 2021 season. During the streak, Mayfield became the first visiting quarterback in NFL history to post a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field, earning his fourth career Player of the Week honors and becoming the ninth quarterback in team history to receive Player of the Week recognition.

In the postseason, Mayfield was the league's leading passer through the Divisional Round, completing 48-of-77 passes (62.3%) for 686 yards and six touchdowns compared to two interceptions for a passer rating of 106.3. Mayfield's 106.3 passer rating represents the highest postseason mark by a quarterback in franchise history, with his six passing touchdowns ranking second. He became the first quarterback in team history to record a postseason game with 300+ passing yards and three-or-more touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in both playoff contests.

