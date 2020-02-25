Bruce Arians Spent Extra Time on Deep Tackle Class

General Manager Jason Licht regards this year's class of offensive tackles to be the best one in "several years." That doesn't mean that the Buccaneers will drop everything and hone in exclusively on the position in the first round. However, they may have fewer competing needs at the top of their list this year, and that would be increasingly true if they succeed in bringing back most of their potential free agents on the defensive front.

"It's the same as any other year where it's strong at another position, and you may have a need there," said Licht. "At the end of the day, you want to take the best player. You're not going to go into a draft – no team is – with just one need, and you take that one player. You do have to take need into account when you're drafting, but I would say this year we don't have nearly as many needs as we've had in the past. So we have the luxury of being able to…if we're able to re-sign our guys, it gives us some options. It's also strong in some other areas in the draft, too, that I'd be excited about."

Of course, one of those guys the Bucs bring back could be Dotson, which might then reduce the perceived need at tackle. On the other hand, Dotson is not likely a long-term solution at this point in his career so the Buccaneers could actually do both, re-signing the veteran and still drafting one of the top tackles.

"That's one of the things we'll have to talk about some more, what we want to do there, but again, the price has got to be right [to re-sign Dotson]," said Arians.

No matter what happens with Dotson, it's hard to imagine the Buccaneers not at least being tempted by the available talent at offensive tackle. Arians clearly thought it was worth his time to take a deeper pre-Combine dive into the tape at that position instead of feasting on footage of Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb.

"There's about five or six tackles that are big time," said Arians.