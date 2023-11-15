Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Nov 15, 2023 at 04:24 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inside linebacker Devin White (foot), right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (thumb) were among the team's non-participants. In addition, receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion. 

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.)
  • WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)
  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)

49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' practice is not complete and their injury report will be updated later.

Advertising