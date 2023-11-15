Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inside linebacker Devin White (foot), right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) and safety Ryan Neal (thumb) were among the team's non-participants. In addition, receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion.
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.)
- WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' practice is not complete and their injury report will be updated later.