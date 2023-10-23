Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 23: Mayfield, Godwin, Vea Among Non-Participants 

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Monday and Baker Mayfield (knee), Chris Godwin (neck), Vita Vea (groin), Matt Feiler (knee) and Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) were non-participants.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
*The Buccaneers and Bills conducted a walk-through on Monday. This practice report is an estimation.
Buccaneers
- RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - FP (Mon.)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Mon.)
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) - DNP (Mon.)
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - DNP (Mon.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) - DNP (Mon.)
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - DNP (Mon.)
Bills
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) - FP (Mon.)
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee) - FP (Mon.)
- T Spencer Brown (knee) - FP (Mon.)
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - FP (Mon.)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - DNP (Mon.)
- DE Von Miller (rest/knee) - LP (Mon.)
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) - DNP (Mon.)
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) - LP (Mon.)
- DT Jordan Phillips (back) - LP (Mon.)
- LB Baylor Spector (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.)