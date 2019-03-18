Buccaneers.com 2019 Mock Draft 4.0: Free Agency Feeds Changes

11. Cincinnati Bengals: T Jonah Williams, Alabama (SS)

We're talking about how free agency is affecting these picks so…yeah, let's just move on. That's not really the Bengals' bag. As such, I'll go back to the pick I made in Version 2.0, Jonah Williams, especially since Cincinnati is getting the very first offensive lineman off the board. They did pick up an O-Lineman in free agency in John Miller but I don't see how that really changes the priority here.

12. Green Bay Packers: TE Noah Fant, Iowa (CV)

The Packers were a team that ended up addressing most of their glaring needs in free agency. They desperately needed help on the edge and ended up signing a Smith duo in Za'Darius and Preston Smith at outside linebacker, so I don't think that's the top priority anymore. Instead, I think they go offense, where they need a tight end and could use another receiving weapon for Aaron Rodgers. I've heard a lot about Fant continuing to rise up draft boards and if his blocking and pass-catching ability is as great as everyone seems to think it is, the Pack get a great 'Y' addition to their roster.

13. [TRADE] Detroit Lions: DL Rashan Gary, Michigan (CV)

Leave it up to a division rival to take the guy you thought you could still get after trading down. The Lions need a tight end, too, and they could go with Fant's college teammate T.J. Hockenson here but I think they realize that Rashan Gary is still on the board and address their needs on the defensive line instead with the guy out of the home state. Gary can probably play any position up front, so while their bigger need is edge, it doesn't hurt to have a guy that can also rotate inside. Plus, the guy is his own agent… so there's that.

14. Atlanta Falcons: T Jawaan Taylor, Florida (CV)

Scott, you went with this guy last time and even after free agency, this pick still makes the most sense. The Falcons weren't very active because they had very little money to spend, but they did sign two guards. They released their right tackle and I think that makes room for a young tackle talent to come in and complete the offensive line overhaul. Taylor just so happens to play right tackle and he's still available so this seems like a no-brainer for Atlanta.

15. Washington Redskins: LB Devin Bush, Michigan (SS)

Washington acquired Case Keenum to be their starting quarterback, but that certainly doesn't take them out of the running for Daniel Jones, with whom I paired them last time. I just don't like Jay Gruden coming out and specifically saying they could still take a quarterback. Sounds like a bluff. They still need a long-term solution, but they don't necessarily have to force it if they're not in love with Jones. Instead, I think they make a move to restock at linebacker, where they've had something of an exodus in recent days.

16. Carolina Panthers: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (CV)

Listen, I'm not excited about Ferrell falling here and going to a team the Bucs have to see twice a year. But the Panthers really need help on the edge and didn't address it in free agency so I have to think they're going to try to do something here in the draft. This past Thursday was Clemson's pro day and there's no shortage of buzz surrounding their entire defensive line, which was considered the best in college football last season. Considering that, Ferrell may not last this long but if he does, Carolina is happy to take him.

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): T Cody Ford, Oklahoma (SS)

Well, the Giants did…a lot. They kind of smushed two trades with the Browns together and now Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon are gone. They've got a new starting guard (Kevin Zeitler) and a new starting safety (Jabrill Peppers) with Landon Collins gone. They signed receiver Golden Tate, which seems like more of a slot guy (maybe Sterling Shepard will play outside?). We gave them a quarterback at pick number six. So…maybe we're back where we started and they still need O-Line help? Sure, why not? They signed Nate Solder last year and have Zeitler and Will Hernandez set at guard but that still leaves two uncertain spots. Ford could end up at either one of them.

18. Minnesota Vikings: OL Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (CV)

Scott took linebacker Devin Bush here last time around because it looked as though Anthony Barr was going to depart in free agency, and for a brief period, he did. He 'agreed to terms' with the New York Jets before the free agency signing period officially began and was given a night to sleep on it. It was reported that the signing in turn gave him "cold sweats" and he likened it to "marrying the wrong woman" and yeah, those are actual headlines. He backed out of the deal and Minnesota got to keep its star linebacker. Because of that I think they instead address the offensive line. Lindstrom could be the best interior offensive lineman in the draft and should be able to translate at either guard spot or at center, where he played at BC.

19. Tennessee Titans: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa (SS)

The Titans gave Mariota a great slot receiver in former Buc Adam Humphries and they added an edge rusher in Cameron Wake. Wake is 37, so I don't think that necessarily keeps them from taking a look at a guy like Brian Burns. I was seriously considering Lindstrom here, as they let 2018 signee Josh Kline go after one year, but the Vikings just snapped him up. So Tennessee goes to plan B and gives Mariota another weapon in Hockenson, who is a potentially potent receiver but also a good enough blocker to stay on the field most of the time.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Greedy Williams, LSU (CV)

I know the Steelers addressed wide receiver and cornerback in free agency, signing Donte Moncrief and Steven Nelson. Of course, Moncrief isn't Antonio Brown who Pittsburgh dealt away to the Oakland Raiders, so I think they could go wideout here, too. But if you're going to get a guy who you can afford to develop while Moncrief and Smith-Schuster take the receiver reins, you can probably get him later. With cornerback Greedy Williams still on the board, you kind of have to take him and a little cornerback depth never hurt anyone.

21. [TRADE] Kansas City Chiefs: WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (SS)

Seattle needs a safety but none of them have been drafted yet and there's a bit of a glut with Deionte Thompson, Nassir Adderley and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The Seahawks can easily trade down eight spots and be virtually certain one of them will still be there. For the swap, Seattle gets the second of Kansas City's two second-round picks (#63) and a sixth-rounder (#201) and gives back #124 in the fourth round. Believe me, it works, trade-value-chart-wise. Kansas City has been losing playmakers around Pat Mahomes and we have to at least acknowledge the possibility that Tyreek Hill will be in roster jeopardy. Harry is insurance in that case, and another weapon either way.

22. Baltimore Ravens: DE Brian Burns, Florida State (CV)

Well the Ravens need a receiver and I thought I would definitely be safe grabbing Harry but Scott Smith swoops in with Kansas City instead. Dang. The Ravens were among the more active teams in free agency, landing Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram. However, they lost both C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs in the process so they'll desperately need to get some more help in the form of guys who can get after the quarterback. Burns' size makes him a tricky one to place but wherever he ends up being most effective, Baltimore could use the help.

23. Houston Texans: T Andre Dillard, Washington State (SS)