Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 4.0

Free agency has begun and it has already rewritten the draft priorities for many teams, possibly including the Buccaneers, who in our fourth mock draft have their pick of several promising linemen

Mar 23, 2020 at 07:31 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_20059831208053
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Over the last month and a half, Carmen Vitali and I have joined forces to create three different versions of a first-round mock of the NFL's 2020 draft. As new sources of information – like the Scouting Combine at the end of February – have come and gone, many of our predictions have changed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for instance, have landed three different players in those three versions: first Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, then South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and then back to the O-Line with Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas.

If there was one thing that Carmen and I seemed unwavering on, however, it's that the Las Vegas Raiders would use their two first-round picks on a wide receiver and then a linebacker. Despite switching the order of our alternating picks back and forth, and thus switching who got to make picks 12 and 19 for the Raiders, we still followed that same WR-LB pattern. We even had the same duo of CeeDee Lamb and Patrick Queen in the first two mocks before adjusting to Jerry Jeudy and Kenneth Murray in the third one.

Well, now it's time for version 4.0, and we are now full swing into NFL free agency. Among the many, many signings in the first couple days was the Raiders' (reported) big-ticket acquisitions of linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski. So, uh, about that pick number 19 for the Raiders in our latest mock? Well, I don't want to spoil anything but I'm thinking it's no longer going to be a linebacker.

The rash of early free agent signings across the league will surely impact our predictions for many of the other picks in the first round. There was also a trade to start the new year that could affect what happens to the Buccaneers. Previously, Tampa Bay was set to pick right after Indianapolis when they got on the clock at number 14. Now they're following the 49ers, who traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts to get that pick. Since the 49ers most likely have different draft priorities than the Colts, that could affect who falls to the Buccaneers.

Want to know who we think that will be after all these changes? Read on. This time, Carmen goes first, which means I'll be picking for the Buccaneers. Oh, and as was the case in Version 3.0, trades are allowed but we have to be able to figure out a realistic compensation package.

Tom Brady Through The Years 2000-Current | Photos

View pictures from QB Tom Brady's NFL career thus far.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
1 / 116

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

New England Partiots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off during play against the San Diego Chargers in 2001. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
2 / 116

New England Partiots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off during play against the San Diego Chargers in 2001. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass in the 2001 AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
3 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass in the 2001 AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002. The Patriots won 38-7.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
4 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002. The Patriots won 38-7.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on September 29, 2002. The Chargers defeated the Patriots 21-14 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
5 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on September 29, 2002. The Chargers defeated the Patriots 21-14 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions 20 -12 in a Thanksgiving Day matchup. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
6 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions 20 -12 in a Thanksgiving Day matchup. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass October 6, 2002 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots 26 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
7 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass October 6, 2002 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots 26 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, passes under pressure in the first half from New York Jets defensive ends John Abraham,(94) left, and Shaun Ellis (92), Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N. J. , as Ellis slips Patriots tackle Kenyatta Jones (74). (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
8 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, passes under pressure in the first half from New York Jets defensive ends John Abraham,(94) left, and Shaun Ellis (92), Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N. J. , as Ellis slips Patriots tackle Kenyatta Jones (74). (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the AFC New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl six days ago, looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter of the AFC's 38-30 win in the Pro Bowl game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Brady sat most of the game, watching as the Oakland Raiders' Rich Gannon stole the show in the Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
9 / 116

Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the AFC New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl six days ago, looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter of the AFC's 38-30 win in the Pro Bowl game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Brady sat most of the game, watching as the Oakland Raiders' Rich Gannon stole the show in the Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
10 / 116

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the middle linebacker during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
11 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the middle linebacker during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
12 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws between Arizona Cardinals' Russell Davis (98) and Adrian Wilson (24) during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots won 23-12.(AP Photo/Matt York)
13 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws between Arizona Cardinals' Russell Davis (98) and Adrian Wilson (24) during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots won 23-12.(AP Photo/Matt York)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas CIty, Missouri on November 22, 2004. New England won 27-19. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
14 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas CIty, Missouri on November 22, 2004. New England won 27-19. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots Tom Brady calls an audible during a NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on November 7, 2004. The Patriots won 40-22. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
15 / 116

New England Patriots Tom Brady calls an audible during a NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on November 7, 2004. The Patriots won 40-22. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the New York Jets coverage during the game in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Patriots won their 21st straight game with a 13-7 victory. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)
16 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the New York Jets coverage during the game in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Patriots won their 21st straight game with a 13-7 victory. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. The Patriots won, 31-17. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
17 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. The Patriots won, 31-17. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, chats with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots beat the Colts 27-24 Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004 in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
18 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, chats with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots beat the Colts 27-24 Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004 in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium Monday, Nov. 22, 2004, in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 27-19. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
19 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium Monday, Nov. 22, 2004, in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 27-19. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets go with a pass despite the rush of San Fransisco 49ers Andrew Williams during the third quarter of the Patriots 21-7 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005. Brady threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
20 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets go with a pass despite the rush of San Fransisco 49ers Andrew Williams during the third quarter of the Patriots 21-7 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005. Brady threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots points his finger to the sky as he celebrates a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2005 AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 24, 2005. The Patriots won 41-27. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
21 / 116

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots points his finger to the sky as he celebrates a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2005 AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 24, 2005. The Patriots won 41-27. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 in Foxboro. The Patriots won the AFC divisional playoff game, 20-3. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
22 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 in Foxboro. The Patriots won the AFC divisional playoff game, 20-3. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots unloads a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Championship game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pats defeated the Steelers 41-27. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
23 / 116

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots unloads a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Championship game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pats defeated the Steelers 41-27. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady pose before an AFC practice for Sunday's Pro Bowl game, at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
24 / 116

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady pose before an AFC practice for Sunday's Pro Bowl game, at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the ball to San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees during an AFC practice for the upcoming Pro Bowl at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
25 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the ball to San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees during an AFC practice for the upcoming Pro Bowl at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins Jason Taylor (99) during the first quarter in Foxborough,Mass., Sunday, Oct., 8, 2006. New England won, 20-10. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)
26 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins Jason Taylor (99) during the first quarter in Foxborough,Mass., Sunday, Oct., 8, 2006. New England won, 20-10. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots smiles as he watches the action from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 26-23. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
27 / 116

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots smiles as he watches the action from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 26-23. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Miami Dolphins on October 8, 2006 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 20-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
28 / 116

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Miami Dolphins on October 8, 2006 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 20-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
29 / 116

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots unloads a pass during pregame warmups against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins pitched a shutout as they defeated the Patriots 21-0. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
30 / 116

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots unloads a pass during pregame warmups against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins pitched a shutout as they defeated the Patriots 21-0. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Patriots beat the Packers 35-0. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
31 / 116

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Patriots beat the Packers 35-0. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes for a first down in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in NFL football action Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
32 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes for a first down in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in NFL football action Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
33 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006. The Patriots beat the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
34 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006. The Patriots beat the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to running back Corey Dillon (28) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots won 30-3. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
35 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to running back Corey Dillon (28) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots won 30-3. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Kevin Faulk during his team's 37-16 win over the New York Jets in an AFC wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
36 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Kevin Faulk during his team's 37-16 win over the New York Jets in an AFC wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 9: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the New York Jets at the Giants Stadium on September 9, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 38-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
37 / 116

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 9: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the New York Jets at the Giants Stadium on September 9, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 38-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during action against the Miami Dolphins on October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. New England defeated Miami 49-28. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
38 / 116

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during action against the Miami Dolphins on October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. New England defeated Miami 49-28. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls blocking assignments as he waits for the snap from Dan Koppen #67 against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 1, 2007 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
39 / 116

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls blocking assignments as he waits for the snap from Dan Koppen #67 against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 1, 2007 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

MIAMI - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shouts out play calls against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 49-28. (AP Photo/Thomas E. Witte) Tom Brady
40 / 116

MIAMI - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shouts out play calls against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 49-28. (AP Photo/Thomas E. Witte) Tom Brady

New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, left, chats with quarterback Tom Brady before the start of their NFL football game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
41 / 116

New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, left, chats with quarterback Tom Brady before the start of their NFL football game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Kathy Willens
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out signals during their football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
42 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out signals during their football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws past New York Jets' Bryan Thomas during their 20-10 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
43 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws past New York Jets' Bryan Thomas during their 20-10 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), wide receiver Wes Welker (83) and wide receiver Randy Moss, rear, watch their teammates on the video scoreboard during the second quarter of a football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
44 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), wide receiver Wes Welker (83) and wide receiver Randy Moss, rear, watch their teammates on the video scoreboard during the second quarter of a football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots on the line.The New England Patriots defeat the San Diego Chargers 24-21 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 14, 2007 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
45 / 116

SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots on the line.The New England Patriots defeat the San Diego Chargers 24-21 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 14, 2007 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play from the line in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
46 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play from the line in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 1, 2007, in Cincinnati. Also pitcured are Bengals' Bryan Robinson (98), Patriots' Nick Kaczur (77) and Russ Hochstein (71). (AP Photo/David Kohl)
47 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 1, 2007, in Cincinnati. Also pitcured are Bengals' Bryan Robinson (98), Patriots' Nick Kaczur (77) and Russ Hochstein (71). (AP Photo/David Kohl)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches the game opening ceremony before their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2007, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
48 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches the game opening ceremony before their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2007, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets a pass go over the pressure from Cleveland Browns' Kamerion Wimbley and Willie McGinest (55) during the second quarter of New England's 34-17 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Brady threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
49 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets a pass go over the pressure from Cleveland Browns' Kamerion Wimbley and Willie McGinest (55) during the second quarter of New England's 34-17 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Brady threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts out signals during their 38-7 win over the Buffalo Bills in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007. Brady threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
50 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts out signals during their 38-7 win over the Buffalo Bills in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007. Brady threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following their AFC Divisional playoff football game in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007. The Patriots won the game 24-21. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
51 / 116

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following their AFC Divisional playoff football game in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007. The Patriots won the game 24-21. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans' David Thornton (50) in the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
52 / 116

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans' David Thornton (50) in the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws a pass during second-quarter NFL football against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 22 of 28 attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets, 38-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
53 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws a pass during second-quarter NFL football against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 22 of 28 attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets, 38-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
xxx runs past xxx during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
54 / 116

xxx runs past xxx during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
55 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
56 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the defense of the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
57 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the defense of the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play while behind center Dan Koppen (67) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Denver. (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)
58 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play while behind center Dan Koppen (67) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Denver. (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)

Chris Schneider
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches a video replay during the NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 27-21. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)
59 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches a video replay during the NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 27-21. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with teammate Randy Moss during the first half of a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
60 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with teammate Randy Moss during the first half of a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball under defensive pressure from Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
61 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball under defensive pressure from Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
62 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, looks for an free receiver as the Buffalo Bills try to break through during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
63 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, looks for an free receiver as the Buffalo Bills try to break through during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
64 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gregory Bull
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
65 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Lenny Ignelzi
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand off in the second quarter an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
66 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand off in the second quarter an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Tom Brady vs. the Dolphins
67 / 116

Tom Brady vs. the Dolphins

Lynne Sladky
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
68 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
69 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

620500951Name=
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
70 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady points during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dophins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
71 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady points during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dophins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
72 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
73 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during warm ups prior to facing the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
74 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during warm ups prior to facing the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw as his offensive line holds back Miami Dolphins defenisve tackle Randy Starks (94) and linebacker Cameron Wake (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
75 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw as his offensive line holds back Miami Dolphins defenisve tackle Randy Starks (94) and linebacker Cameron Wake (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with his team during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
76 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with his team during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to a teammate before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
77 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to a teammate before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after scoring a one yard touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
78 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after scoring a one yard touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap from center during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
79 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap from center during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets up to pass during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
80 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets up to pass during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
81 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
FILE - In this Jan. 1,2012 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Martinez, the longtime personal coach to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has died. His wife, Olivia, told the San Mateo Daily Journal that he died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012 after suffering a heart attack while receiving dialysis treatment. The San Francisco Chronicle reported he died in Redwood City. He was 67. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
82 / 116

FILE - In this Jan. 1,2012 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Martinez, the longtime personal coach to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has died. His wife, Olivia, told the San Mateo Daily Journal that he died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012 after suffering a heart attack while receiving dialysis treatment. The San Francisco Chronicle reported he died in Redwood City. He was 67. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs towards fans prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
83 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs towards fans prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
84 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
85 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
86 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
87 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs onto the field before an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
88 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs onto the field before an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Danny Woodhead during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
89 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Danny Woodhead during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
90 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during the second half of an AFC divisional NFL playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
91 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during the second half of an AFC divisional NFL playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points as he calls out signals at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the AFC Championship Football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, January 19, 2014. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 26-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
92 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points as he calls out signals at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the AFC Championship Football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, January 19, 2014. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 26-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball downfield during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. Denver won 26-16 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
93 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball downfield during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. Denver won 26-16 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the AFC Championship NFL playoff football game against Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
94 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the AFC Championship NFL playoff football game against Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Joe Mahoney
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots. The deal will significantly lessen Brady's salary cap hit for 2016, which would have been about $15 million. He was due to make $9 million next season and $10 million in 2017. Brady, 38, has often redone his contract to help the Patriots' cap situation. He has said he plans to play well into his 40s. (AP Photo/Gary Hershorn, File)
95 / 116

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots. The deal will significantly lessen Brady's salary cap hit for 2016, which would have been about $15 million. He was due to make $9 million next season and $10 million in 2017. Brady, 38, has often redone his contract to help the Patriots' cap situation. He has said he plans to play well into his 40s. (AP Photo/Gary Hershorn, File)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
96 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
97 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
98 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
99 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
100 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
101 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
102 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the NFL AFC Divisional football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Texans 34-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
103 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the NFL AFC Divisional football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Texans 34-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals a first down during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 34-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
104 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals a first down during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 34-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL AFC Championship football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
105 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL AFC Championship football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
106 / 116

New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. . (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
107 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. . (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
108 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
109 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
110 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
111 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, MA. New England won 41-28 (Aaron Doster via AP)
112 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, MA. New England won 41-28 (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out signals prior to the snap of the football during an AFC championship NFL football game the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. (Scott Boehm via AP)
113 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out signals prior to the snap of the football during an AFC championship NFL football game the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
114 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
115 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
116 / 116

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
(The usual caveat: Though you are reading this on Buccaneers.com, none of this is meant to reflect the strategy or thinking of Jason Licht, Bruce Arians or any others involved in the Buccaneers' actual draft decision-making. These are Carmen and Scott's predictions.)

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU (Carmen Vitali)

This isn't changing.

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State (Scott Smith)

The Redskins have made some additions in their secondary this week (reportedly), but I think they expect help up front to come from the draft. Unless they want to pull a Kyler Murray-type move and dump Dwayne Haskins after one year, which seems unlikely, there's no reason to pass on the latest Ohio State pass-rushing phenom.

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (CV)

The Lions reportedly have traded away Darius Slay, all but solidifying Okudah as their guy. With the Chargers still quarterback-less thus far in free agency, I'd also think that there's a possibility LA attempts to jump the Dolphins in order to grab Tua. That leaves the Lions or the Giants – and Detroit could feasibly still get Okudah at No. 6 while gaining some more capital. I'm not confident in that enough right now to pull the trigger, though.

4. New York Giants: S/LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (SS)

You'll see some mock drafts backing off the Simmons-Giants pairing now that New York has signed linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell. But Martinez is more of a coverage-challenged inside 'backer and Fackrell is more of an edge rusher. Neither is a player like Simmons, who can be deployed all over the field. He's a unique talent and the Giants can't pass, even if they would also like to get in on the offensive tackle run.

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (CV)

Good. The offensive tackle run can wait. One of these days I'll learn to spell this former Alabama quarterback's name without looking it up. The Dolphins have a lot of experience with it, though. Tagovailoa has always been their guy and they get him without having to give up anything else.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (SS)

The Chargers didn't get Brady (thank goodness!) so now they roll in 2020 with Tyrod Taylor and take their QB of the future, who might just be their QB period by Week Five or Six. In reality, I think they may end up having to trade up a bit to make sure they get their man, but in this particular mock things fell right into place.

7. Carolina Panthers: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn (CV)

The Panthers reportedly signed former Vikings' DE Stephen Weatherly in free agency but they still need help on the interior of the defensive line. No one seems to have anything bad to say about Brown, with most projecting he'll be a day one starter once he gets to the next level.

8. [TRADE] Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona): WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (SS)

The Cardinals need an offensive tackle in a big way, and the way this draft has fallen they have their pick of a very robust litter. Viewed another way, though, they also have a great opportunity to trade down a little and know a very good tackle will still be available when they pick. What the Cardinals don't need after this week's stunning trade with Houston is a wide receiver. But the Raiders do, and a small trade up is a chance to get the top one on their board. The Raiders also have three third-round picks to play around with and one of them (#80) is almost the exact amount needed to satisfy the Jimmie Johnson trade value chart.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina (CV)

To quote a Drake song, "I mean where the ---- should I really even start?" The Jags seem all-in on a rebuild, trading away Pro Bowler Calais Campbell in a lopsided deal to the Ravens and getting rid of quarterback Nick Foles, presumably leaving the mustache-laden Gardner Minshew in charge. Their needs are all over the place, so I think they start with an original need on the interior of their defensive front and nab Kinlaw.

10. Cleveland Browns: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (SS)

Among the many players the Browns have (allegedly) added in free agency as they pursue yet another offseason championship is former Titan Jack Conklin. But here's the thing: The Browns need two new starters at the ends of their O-Line, so they're still in the market and they get the first one off the board. Georgia's Andrew Thomas is probably most ready to step in at left tackle, specifically, but the Browns bet on Wirfs' upside and ability to handle Baker Mayfield's blind side while Conklin remains on the right side.

11. New York Jets: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (CV)

Well, I would have put an offensive tackle here, but the Jets locked up two interior offensive lineman as well as tackle George Fant. With all that capital poured into the line, I have to think they'll address another need with their first pick of the draft. They don't really have anyone for quarterback Sam Darnold to throw to and with Jeudy still on the board, they grab him.

12. [TRADE] Arizona Cardinals (from Las Vegas): T Jedrick Wills, Alabama (SS)

Former first-round pick D.J. Humphries finally blossomed in 2019 and earned a new three-year deal to hold down left tackle for dynamic young quarterback Kyler Murray. Justin Murray was okay on the right side but would probably be better as a third swing tackle. Wills can step right in as a starter opposite Humphries. The trade down is a huge success for the Cards.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, Alabama (CV)

This is new. While they shook things up by trading DeForest Buckner to get this first round pick, I don't know that they immediately replace him with the 13th overall spot given their options. The 49ers were rumored to be in the mix for Tom Brady but in the end stayed 'pat' with Garoppolo. So now they get him more weapons, especially with the departure of Emmanuel Sanders.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T Mekhi Becton, Louisville (SS)

We've had other mocks in which the top tackle tier was getting thin by the time it gets to the Buccaneers. Here, Tampa Bay can choose between the likes of Becton, Andrew Thomas and Josh Jones. I'm tempted to trade down but I won't risk it, instead taking the massive but surprisingly nimble Becton to take over at right tackle.

15. Denver Broncos: QB Jordan Love, Utah State (CV)

Joe Flacco failed his physical and with that came the news that Denver released him. I have to think the Broncos bring in someone to compete with Drew Lock, not only on the field – but also in Young Jeezy rap battles. Love is there and after a good Combine showing, he ends up in the Mile High city to 'put on for.'

16. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU (SS)

Carmen knows how much I like K'Lavon Chaisson as a prospect, which means she also knows how much I hate him falling to the Falcons. But that has now happened in our last three mock drafts. Atlanta did land Dante Fowler but you can never have too many twitchy edge rushers. Unless you have 20 of them. That would be too many.

17. [TRADE] New England Patriots (from Dallas): T Andrew Thomas, Georgia (CV)

But I was gonna take him for the Cowboys! And he would have been safely in the NFC East. Grumble. It works out though, because the Cowboys don't like their options anymore and New England sees that Thomas is still on the board when they are in need of an offensive tackle. With picks to spare, they give up a third and a sixth round pick (No. 87 and No. 195) to get their guy – they have three in each of those rounds. It's apparently a little light on the Jimmy Johnson value chart but the Patriots almost never trade up, so as Scott pointed out to me – they probably wouldn't get it right, anyway.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (SS)

I'm throwing out a wild card here. The Dolphins have made a ton of (supposed) moves in free agency, flinging around that cap space at edge rushers, guards, corners and linebackers. Neat. They seem to be planning to compete. When your top running back is Kalen Ballage, it's time for an upgrade.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU (CV)

As an ASU alum, I feel personally attacked. You're also… correct. Since the Raiders already locked up a wide receiver earlier in the round, they move on to the other side of the ball and the secondary, taking the speedy corner from LSU, which knows a thing or two about producing DBs.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams): CB C.J. Henderson, Florida (SS)

I am DETERMINED to send this Gator cornerback to nearby Jacksonville. I did it two versions ago at this pick, and when I had the Jags' ninth-overall selection in the last one I slotted him in there. I WILL NOT BE DENIED.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU (CV)

That was aggressive. Unlike the Eagles here, who are DESPERATE for some wide receiver help and have done nothing in free agency to mitigate that. So, they turn to the draft and take Jefferson, who is probably the best receiver still on the board.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): WR Tee Higgins, LSU (SS)

Good thing that there are a ton of great receivers in this draft. And good thing that nobody knows my initial pick here was Justin Jefferson despite the fact that Carmen just took him the pick before. Wait…well, I fumbled that more ways than one. The Vikings have this pick thanks to the Stefon Diggs trade and they immediately look for his replacement. Who is Tee Higgins, not Justin Jefferson. Like I thought all along. Let's move on.

23. [TRADE] Dallas Cowboys (from New England): S Grant Delpit, LSU (CV)

You left out the part of your original rationale where you said, 'Sometimes it's just too easy.' Let that be a lesson for you kids at home. Meanwhile, there's now a run on LSU players as Dallas gets a safety it very much needs.

24. New Orleans Saints: LB Kenneth Murray (SS)

The popular mock draft pick here is a receiver, but there is so much depth at that position that I think the Saints can address it a little later. Meanwhile, the Saints need help at linebacker and bringing back Kiko Alonso on a restructured deal doesn't exactly move the needle.

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama (CV)

Is it a coincidence that the Alanis Morrisette song 'Ironic' is in my head? I've always thought the things she sings about aren't really irony, anyway – but then, a song called 'Ironic' made up of things that are just unfortunate and not ironic, is in fact, pretty ironic. Just like this would be as the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs away only to draft his brother.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): S Xavier McKinney, Alabama (SS)

You may need the great George Carlin to posthumously explain the meaning of 'ironic,' but that's neither here nor there. Amid all the additions Miami has (reportedly) made this week, they also cut safety Reshad Jones. Here's the replacement.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (CV)

Though the Seahawks reportedly picked up Bruce Irvin in free agency, I'm of the mindset that you can never have enough pass rushers, so they take another one.

28. Baltimore Ravens: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado (SS)

Let's get freaky. The Ravens added some defensive linemen in free agency (it has been said, unofficially) and might still need a linebacker, but I'm liking the idea of making this unorthodox Baltimore offense even more interesting. Lamar Jackson is a different sort of offensive weapon, and so is Shenault.

29. Tennessee Titans: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU (CV)

The Titans were quite active already in free agency and I almost went with Josh Jones because of the loss of Jack Conklin, but the Titans brought back Dennis Kelly on a much more economically friendly deal. That being said, it was still three years, $21 million, so I think they use their draft capital to address the other side of the ball.

30. Green Bay Packers: T Josh Jones, Houston (SS)

We've given the Packers a receiver in each of the first three versions, and I still think that's a great idea. Jalen Reagor could be the guy here. But Bryan Bulaga is a Charger now and Jones falling to this pick gives Green Bay an opportunity they can't pass up.

31. San Francisco 49ers: LB Patrick Queen, LSU (CV)

Queen joins another fellow former LSU linebacker (and former Buccaneer) in Kwon Alexander.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia (SS)

The champs could use a cornerback but I'm just not sold on any of the options here. Instead, let's give the Chiefs a luxury item. He can be a pass-catching back to make the Patrick Mahomes-led offense even more difficult to defend.

