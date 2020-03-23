Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 4.0

10. Cleveland Browns: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (SS)

Among the many players the Browns have (allegedly) added in free agency as they pursue yet another offseason championship is former Titan Jack Conklin. But here's the thing: The Browns need two new starters at the ends of their O-Line, so they're still in the market and they get the first one off the board. Georgia's Andrew Thomas is probably most ready to step in at left tackle, specifically, but the Browns bet on Wirfs' upside and ability to handle Baker Mayfield's blind side while Conklin remains on the right side.

11. New York Jets: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (CV)

Well, I would have put an offensive tackle here, but the Jets locked up two interior offensive lineman as well as tackle George Fant. With all that capital poured into the line, I have to think they'll address another need with their first pick of the draft. They don't really have anyone for quarterback Sam Darnold to throw to and with Jeudy still on the board, they grab him.

12. [TRADE] Arizona Cardinals (from Las Vegas): T Jedrick Wills, Alabama (SS)

Former first-round pick D.J. Humphries finally blossomed in 2019 and earned a new three-year deal to hold down left tackle for dynamic young quarterback Kyler Murray. Justin Murray was okay on the right side but would probably be better as a third swing tackle. Wills can step right in as a starter opposite Humphries. The trade down is a huge success for the Cards.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, Alabama (CV)

This is new. While they shook things up by trading DeForest Buckner to get this first round pick, I don't know that they immediately replace him with the 13th overall spot given their options. The 49ers were rumored to be in the mix for Tom Brady but in the end stayed 'pat' with Garoppolo. So now they get him more weapons, especially with the departure of Emmanuel Sanders.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T Mekhi Becton, Louisville (SS)

We've had other mocks in which the top tackle tier was getting thin by the time it gets to the Buccaneers. Here, Tampa Bay can choose between the likes of Becton, Andrew Thomas and Josh Jones. I'm tempted to trade down but I won't risk it, instead taking the massive but surprisingly nimble Becton to take over at right tackle.

15. Denver Broncos: QB Jordan Love, Utah State (CV)

Joe Flacco failed his physical and with that came the news that Denver released him. I have to think the Broncos bring in someone to compete with Drew Lock, not only on the field – but also in Young Jeezy rap battles. Love is there and after a good Combine showing, he ends up in the Mile High city to 'put on for.'

16. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU (SS)

Carmen knows how much I like K'Lavon Chaisson as a prospect, which means she also knows how much I hate him falling to the Falcons. But that has now happened in our last three mock drafts. Atlanta did land Dante Fowler but you can never have too many twitchy edge rushers. Unless you have 20 of them. That would be too many.

17. [TRADE] New England Patriots (from Dallas): T Andrew Thomas, Georgia (CV)