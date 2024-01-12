Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 12: Mayfield and Wirfs Upgrade to Limited Participation 

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Jan 12, 2024 at 04:49 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Injury Report JaN. 12

On Friday for the Buccaneers, both quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) upgraded to limited participation after not practicing during Thursday's walk-through. Receiver Chris Godwin (knee/rest) was added to the report after being allotted a veteran rest day. In addition, linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) upgraded to limited participation.

  • DNP: Did Not Participate
  • FP: Full Participation
  • LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • LB K.J. Britt (calf) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - DNP (Friday)
  • DL Mike Greene** (calf) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (illness) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)

**Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.

Eagles

  • S Reed Blankenship (groin) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
  • WR A.J. Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
  • S Sydney Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
  • WR Britain Covey (groin) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • QB Jalen Hurts (right finger) - LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Darius Slay (knee) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • RB D'Andre Swift (illness) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

