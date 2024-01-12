Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 12: Mayfield and Wirfs Upgrade to Limited Participation 

On Friday for the Buccaneers, both quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) upgraded to limited participation after not practicing during Thursday's walk-through. Receiver Chris Godwin (knee/rest) was added to the report after being allotted a veteran rest day. In addition, linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) upgraded to limited participation.
- DNP: Did Not Participate
- FP: Full Participation
- LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- LB K.J. Britt (calf) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - DNP (Friday)
- DL Mike Greene** (calf) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- T Tristan Wirfs (illness) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
**Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.
Eagles
- S Reed Blankenship (groin) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
- WR A.J. Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
- S Sydney Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday)
- WR Britain Covey (groin) - LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- QB Jalen Hurts (right finger) - LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Darius Slay (knee) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- RB D'Andre Swift (illness) - FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)