Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

Dec 07, 2023 at 04:25 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vita Vea (toe), Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), Devin White (foot) and Chris Godwin (rest) were non-participants. In addition, Josh Hayes (illness) and Cody Mauch (foot) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • LB K.J. Britt (back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • LB Lavonte David (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • C Robert Hainsey (knee/knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • DB Josh Hayes (illness) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • G Cody Mauch (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • NT Vita Vea (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)

Falcons

  • OL Drew Dalman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Mack Hollins (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • CB Mike Hughes (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • LB Nate Landman (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL LaCale London (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL David Onyemata (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)

