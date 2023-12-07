Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vita Vea (toe), Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), Devin White (foot) and Chris Godwin (rest) were non-participants. In addition, Josh Hayes (illness) and Cody Mauch (foot) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- LB K.J. Britt (back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- LB Lavonte David (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- WR Chris Godwin (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
- C Robert Hainsey (knee/knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- DB Josh Hayes (illness) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- G Cody Mauch (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
Falcons
- OL Drew Dalman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- CB Mike Hughes (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- LB Nate Landman (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- DL LaCale London (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- OL Kaleb McGary (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- DL David Onyemata (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)