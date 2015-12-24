Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, December 24

Logan Mankins returned to practice on Thursday as the Bucs prepare to host the Bears.

Dec 24, 2015 at 04:43 AM
1224-mankins.jpg

There was just one change to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday, but it was a significant one. Guard Logan Mankins, who sat out on Wednesday with a knee injury, returned to practice on Thursday and was able to practice in a limited capacity. There were no other changes from the Bucs or Bears. The teams will release a final injury report on Friday before Sunday's game.BUCCANEERS

DE Kourtnei Brown (groin) - did not participate
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
DT Akeem Spence (ankle) - did not participate
S Chris Conte (knee) - limited
G Logan Mankins (knee) - limited
LB Bruce Carter (ankle) - full
DE George Johnson (calf) - full
DT Gerald McCoy (hand) - full

BEARS
WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) - did not participate
LB Shea McClellin (concussion) - did not participate
S Adrian Amos (shoulder) - limited
CB Bryce Callahan (quad) - limited
LB Pernell McPhee (knee) - limited
CB Tracy Porter (knee) - limited
WR Eddie Royal (knee) - limited

