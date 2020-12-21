BUCCANEERS MAKE ROSTER MOVES 12-21-20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed practice squad wide receiver Cyril Grayson on the Reserve/Injured list and released wide receiver Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
-BUCCANEERS-
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today placed practice squad wide receiver Cyril Grayson on the Reserve/Injured list and released wide receiver Josh Pearson from the practice squad.
-BUCCANEERS-
Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.
The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network
Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco
Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.
New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot
As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers
The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa
In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass
The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.
View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.