Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 22: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Return to Practice

The Buccaneers got both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski back on Thursday during practice. Defensive lineman Will Gholston was also upgraded to full participation. That being said, cornerback Carlton Davis, who played through an abdomen injury last week, was limited with a knee issue while safety Andrew Adams was downgraded to a DNP designation.

Las Vegas had no change to their practice report on Thursday and still lists 13 players, including seven players sitting out entirely. Among those are the starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram who were sent home due to contact tracing protocols after coming in contact with a player who returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis III (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Full Participation

DL Will Gholston (bicep) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation * TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation*

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Raiders

S Johnathan Abram (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) – Limited Participation

WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – Full Participation

G Denzelle Good (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

C Rodney Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

G Gabe Jackson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) – Limited Participation

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – Full Participation

T Kolton Miller (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DE Carl Nassib (toe) – Limited Participation

CB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Did Not Participate

T Sam Young (full) – Full Participation