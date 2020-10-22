Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 22: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Return to Practice

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Thursday, while the Raiders' report remained unchanged.

Oct 22, 2020 at 02:54 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The Buccaneers got both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski back on Thursday during practice. Defensive lineman Will Gholston was also upgraded to full participation. That being said, cornerback Carlton Davis, who played through an abdomen injury last week, was limited with a knee issue while safety Andrew Adams was downgraded to a DNP designation.

Las Vegas had no change to their practice report on Thursday and still lists 13 players, including seven players sitting out entirely. Among those are the starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram who were sent home due to contact tracing protocols after coming in contact with a player who returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
  • CB Carlton Davis III (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Full Participation
  • DL Will Gholston (bicep) – Full Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation  * TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation*
  • WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Raiders

  • S Johnathan Abram (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – Full Participation
  • G Denzelle Good (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • C Rodney Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • G Gabe Jackson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • T Kolton Miller (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Carl Nassib (toe) – Limited Participation
  • CB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • T Sam Young (full) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

YOU MAY LIKE

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 21: Leonard Fournette Returns to Practice Fully

The Buccaneers escaped Sunday's win over the Packers relatively unscathed and have minimal new concerns heading into Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 16: Three Bucs Questionable for Sunday

The Buccaneers aren't ruling anyone out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at home.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 15: Mike Evans Returns to Practice

The Bucs got some mixed news on Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 14: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Return to Practice

The Bucs have had a few extra days to get healthy and as of Wednesday had just two players sit out of practice.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 7: Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Justin Watson Out

The Bucs ruled three players out for Thursday's game with others listed as questionable, including wide receiver Mike Evans.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 6: Howard Moves to IR

Tight end O.J. Howard was officially moved to Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury on Tuesday morning and the Bucs are still banged up in the week's second injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 5: Bucs Sit Seven

The Buccaneers won their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers but it came at a cost on a short week as they get ready to play the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The Buccaneers ruled out two key pieces of their offense while the Chargers ruled out four with another four designated as questionable.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 1: Skill Players Sit Out Second-Straight Day

There were minimal changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday while DE Joey Bosa returned to practice for the Chargers.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

After exiting the game early on Sunday in Denver, Chris Godwin was a non-participant in practice along with another Buccaneers receiver.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 25: Justin Watson Ruled Out

Bad news for wide receiver Justin Watson as he gets ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, but overall the Buccaneers are going into their matchup with the Broncos pretty healthy.

Advertising