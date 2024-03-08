Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

Evans finished the 2023 season tied for first in touchdown receptions (13), while ranking ninth in receiving yards (1,255) on 79 receptions. He was one-of-four players last season with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns, joining CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Among players with 75-plus receptions this season, Evans finished third in yards per catch (15.9). Evans is the Buccaneers all-time leader in receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680), receiving touchdowns (94), scrimmage yards (11,690) and scrimmage touchdowns (94). He ranks fifth in team history in games started (153) and 10th in games played (154).

"He is the epitome of what you want in a draft pick, and he set the standard," described General Manager Jason Licht. "Every year, you want the first-round pick to set the standard for the class and [he did] for me. I have been chasing that standard for my staff every year and because of that, we have had some success every year. We won a Super Bowl, and we are in contention to chase another one, compete for another one and to win another one because of Mike. That is what Mike has meant to me."