 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

An recap of moves for the Buccaneers over the previous week

Mar 08, 2024 at 11:30 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Mike AWJ Bri's Blitz

Bucs Re-Sign Mike Evans

On Friday, Mike Evans officially re-signed with the Buccaneers. The five-time Pro Bowler inked a two-year contract extension and will stay in Tampa Bay. Evans, one of the most prolific offensive weapons in league history, will continue writing his story donning a Bucs' jersey in 2024.

The A&M product has surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his 10 career seasons – the longest-such streak in NFL history to begin a player's career, and the second-longest streak overall, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans' 10 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons tied Randy Moss (10) for the second-most in league history, trailing only Rice's 14. Through a player's first 10 career seasons, Evans ranks tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (94) and sixth in receiving yards (11,680). He is 1-of-4 players with 11,000+ receiving yards and 90+ touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with a trio of Hall of Famers in Marvin Harrison, Moss and Rice. Evans also became the first player in league history to amass 60-or-more receptions in each of his first 10 career seasons.

Evans finished the 2023 season tied for first in touchdown receptions (13), while ranking ninth in receiving yards (1,255) on 79 receptions. He was one-of-four players last season with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns, joining CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Among players with 75-plus receptions this season, Evans finished third in yards per catch (15.9). Evans is the Buccaneers all-time leader in receptions (762), receiving yards (11,680), receiving touchdowns (94), scrimmage yards (11,690) and scrimmage touchdowns (94). He ranks fifth in team history in games started (153) and 10th in games played (154).

"He is the epitome of what you want in a draft pick, and he set the standard," described General Manager Jason Licht. "Every year, you want the first-round pick to set the standard for the class and [he did] for me. I have been chasing that standard for my staff every year and because of that, we have had some success every year. We won a Super Bowl, and we are in contention to chase another one, compete for another one and to win another one because of Mike. That is what Mike has meant to me."

Evans consistently commands double teams and generates separation. He possesses a lethal release package, effective stutter step and tempo variations to beat defensive backs. Evans utilizes his 6'5" frame to attack the catch point and his long strides to pick up yards after the catch. He has created an unprecedented career underneath the lights and will vie to continue his streak of dominance in 2024 for Tampa Bay.

24-009-Transitions-Mike-Evans-Buc_1920x1080-Paid-TICKET-CTA

2024 Bucs Season

Catch Mike in action at Raymond James Stadium

Get Your Season Passes

Bucs Place Franchise Tag on Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they applied the franchise tag to Antoine Winfield Jr. The tag will serve as a placeholder until both sides can reach a long-term extension. Winfield Jr. posted a historical season on the gridiron, setting the tone in Tampa Bay's secondary. He earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors for his contributions in 2023 and amassed 122 tackles, 12 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions last season – all of which established new career highs. Winfield Jr. became the first player since data became available in 1999 to finish a season with 100-plus tackles and at least three interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and sacks in a single season.

Winfield Jr. concluded the year with a share of the league lead in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, joining Haason Reddick (2022) as the only players to accomplish that feat since at least 2000. He was also the lone defensive back since 2000 with 6.0-plus sacks and six-or-more forced fumbles in a season, and the lone defensive back with seven-or-more takeaways and 5.0-plus sacks.

Among defensive backs in 2023, Winfield Jr. finished first in sacks (6.0), first in forced fumbles (six), first in fumble recoveries (four), tied for third in takeaways (seven) and third in quarterback hits (eight). Winfield Jr. led the NFL in most games with a takeaway and a sack in 2023, with four-such performances.

Since entering the league in 2020, Winfield Jr. leads all defensive backs in sacks (15.0), quarterback hits (21), forced fumbles (11) and fumble recoveries (eight). He also ranks tied for seventh in takeaways (15). Among all players, Winfield Jr. leads the NFL since 2020 with 19 combined forced fumbles plus fumble recoveries.

The standout in Tampa Bay spearheaded the team's defensive efforts in 2023 with instinctual play sideline-to-sideline. The twitchy athlete takes effective pursuit angles to the ball. Winfield Jr. has the awareness and range to man the post as a single-high free safety and the downhill trigger to collapse the pocket on blitzes. He single-handedly forced offenses to adjust protections and wreaked havoc down the stretch.

Related Content

news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason
news

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward
news

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs
news

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch
news

Rookies Spark Surge Against Eagles | Brianna's Blitz 

First-year players Calijah Kancey and Trey Palmer set the tone against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card matchup
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest updates for the Buccaneers as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round
news

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Remarkable 2023 Season, Reaction to Him Not Being Named a Pro Bowl Starter | Brianna's Blitz

An overview of Antoine Winfield Jr.'s stellar campaign in 2023, warranting high praise around the NFL
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 
news

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers

Latest Headlines

Mike Evans Inks New Two-Year Deal With Bucs

Wide receiver Mike Evans, one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, is staying in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans on Signing with the Bucs: 'Tampa is My Home' | Press Conference

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media on Friday following signing his new contract with the Bucs. WR Evans discussed his love for Tampa, his deep relationship with the organization and his drive to do whatever it takes to win.

Best Photos from Mike Evans' Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday, March 8, 2024.

WR Mike Evans Sets the Standard 

After officially re-signing with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans was honored in a press conference

Bucs Land Sixth-Round Comp Pick, Draft Order Finalized

The Buccaneers now own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after picking up an extra one through the free agency compensatory system, as their 2023 free agent losses outweighed their gains

Mike Evans: Buc for Life

From the first round of the 2014 NFL draft to 10-straight 1,000 receiving yard seasons, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans continues to raise the bar. Year 11 is right around the corner, here at Raymond James Stadium.

Best Photos of Mike Evans

View the top pictures of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans from his career thus far!

Mike Evans: 'One of The Best to Ever Do It' Staying in Tampa

Celebrate WR Mike Evans staying in Tampa by reliving some of his most clutch catches and moments throughout the years.

Buccaneers Re-Sign WR Mike Evans, Place Franchise Tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr. | Brianna's Blitz 

An recap of moves for the Buccaneers over the previous week

Top Mike Evans Moments of 2023

Watch the top Mike Evans moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Lavonte David

Linebacker Lavonte David has played his entire career for the Buccaneers and after his 12th and most recent season went extremely well the team is surely motivated to bring him back for at least a 13th campaign

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: David Moore

David Moore became a productive member of the Bucs' receiver rotation during the team's playoff stretch run, turning in two huge catch-and-run plays, but he's now ticketed for free agency again

Photos: Best of the Bucs at the 2024 NFL Combine

View the best photos of the Buccaneers' front office and scouts attending the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 4.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the NFL Scouting Combine results. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

2024 Jr. Bucs Movie Night Recap

View a recap from our Second Annual Jr. Bucs Movie Night at AdventHealth Training Center that took place on Friday, March 2, 2024.

Bucs Place Franchise Tag on All-Pro Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr., a first-team AP All-Pro selection in 2023, is the seventh player in team history to be designated a franchise player, which makes it almost certain he will remain with the Bucs through at least 2024

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Devin White

LB Devin White, who leads all NFL off-ball linebackers in quarterback hits since he was drafted in 2019, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March after finishing his initial five-year deal

What a Catch! Mike Evans, Bucs Agree to New Two-Year Deal

WR Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in franchise history and one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers in 2023, is staying home.
Advertising