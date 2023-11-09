Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Nov. 9: Kancey, Dean, Goedeke Among Limited Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup 

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Calijah Kancey (quadriceps), Jamel Dean (concussion), Luke Goedeke (foot), Matt Feiler (knee) and Logan Hall (groin) were among the team's limited participants. In addition, Carlton Davis III (toe) was still a non-participant on Thursday and Trey Palmer downgraded to non-participation (neck/illness) after being limited on Wednesday. 

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL Calijah Kancey (quadriceps) - LP (Thurs.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • DL Logan Hall (groin) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR Deven Thompkins (personal) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • NT Vita Vea (groin) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 

Titans

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • DL Denico Autry (rest) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • S Mike Brown (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 
  • G Daniel Brunskill (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR Treylon Burks (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • LB Jack Gibbens (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 
  • LB Luke Gifford (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • RB Derrick Henry (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest) - LP (Thurs.)
  • LB Chris Hubbard (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 
  • CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • QB Will Levis (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 
  • CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) 
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)

