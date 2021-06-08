Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Mini-Camp Features Full Attendance, No Complacency

Tampa Bay's opening practice of mini-camp had all 89 players in attendance, with 83 able to take part, and the energy level and tempo suggested a defending champion that is not going to rest on its laurels

Jun 08, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

On Tuesday morning, the Super Bowl LV champions got back on the field together as a full team for the first time since the confetti fell on Raymond James Stadium. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began a three-day mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center, Head Coach Bruce Arians looked for a tell-tale indicator that would let him know if the team's title defense was off to a good start.

He didn't see it…and that's a good thing.

What Arians was on the alert for was any sign of complacency among the champions, especially with the veterans returning to the mix for the first time.

"That was the first thing I was looking for today and I didn't see any," said Arians. "Our guys know how to work, so I really don't have to say anything. If it's on offense, you're probably getting your ass chewed out by [Tom] Brady. If it's on defense, Lavonte [David]'s probably chewing your ass out so I won't have to say anything."

What Arians did see was perfect attendance, with Brady, David and the rest of the team's 89 rostered players on the field. Of those 89, 83 were able to practice. In recent weeks, most of the team's young players have been taking part in OTAs at team headquarters while Brady and a collection of veterans have worked out on their own. Arians said return of the veterans brought a new energy level and a reminder of the work-ethic standard the team set a year ago. The result was a very useful first practice on Tuesday.

"Really, really pleased with the speed and quickness and the retention of practice, obviously," said Arians. "We didn't even meet before we went out for practice. I wanted to see how much we learned on the Zoom calls and it was impressive. I thought the quarterbacks hit some big-time audibles that we made and played correctly. And defensively, [we did] extremely well on our adjustments and coverages. So it was good, good spirit."

Best of Bucs' 2021 Minicamp: Day One

View the top photos from the Bucs first day of mandatory minicamp.

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Helmet during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Helmet during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - \85 during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - \85 during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210608_TR_MiniCamp_0048
72 / 111
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cleats during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cleats during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - \13] during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - \13] during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was one of those six who watched from the sideline, in his case due to a wrist injury, but he was pleased with what he witnessed. He described the current offseason as one full of "trials and tribulations" regarding how the NFL's offseason program should be shaped but felt it was important for the veterans to make a strong showing this week.

"That doesn't mean that we can't come prepared and have great energy and execution on the football field when it is time to go to work," said Suh. "This is that time to go to work, and it's most important for us to be prepared and not have a lag, because that only proves that things shouldn't be the way they are. This is where veterans and guys as ourselves that know how to take care of business can come in and step into really live practice and be prepared and execute at a high level, have great tempo, great energy and then go from there."

As such, despite a largely disjointed offseason, the Buccaneers hit the traditional end-of-the-program mini-camp on Tuesday feeling as if they had maintained their momentum from last season.

"It just kind of felt like we had a couple-week break," said wide receiver Chris Godwin. "It feels like we were just here not too long ago. I think that's one of the dope things about having everybody returning – there are so many familiar faces and we're just kind of picking up where we left off."

Brady was able to do that despite offseason knee surgery that had Arians openly wondering if he would give the veteran quarterback many reps in this week's camp. After hearing encouraging words from both Brady and the team's doctors about the quarterback's progress, Arians let him take part in every drill except blitz period. Asked what impressed him most about Brady's practice today, Arians had a brief response: "[He] went full speed."

In addition to Brady, the Buccaneers also had rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon on the field for the first time. The team's first-round draft pick in April, Tryon sat out rookie mini-camp and OTAs due to a minor knee scope he had a few weeks before the draft.

"Yeah, he's full-speed now and he looked really, really good," said Arians of the young edge rusher. "He's obviously everything we thought he was. Obviously we'll learn more in pads. But he's slippery in shorts and a lot of guys aren't. He showed some really good skillset."

Arians also had a positive prognosis for Suh and the other five players who were unable to take part in Tuesday's workout. None appear to have an issue that will linger into training camp, which starts in about six weeks.

Arians on Suh: "Yeah, his wrist, he's not ready to go yet. He doesn't need to practice."

On tight end O.J. Howard, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury last October: "O.J. is really close. And again, we're going to be cautious with him, but he's not far away."

On rookie WR Jaelon Darden, who was out Tuesday after participating in all the OTAs: "He tweaked…very minor tweaked hamstring. He's never had a hamstring problem so I'm making sure we don't have any more. I might let him go Thursday; we'll just wait and see."

On wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is returning from a recent knee procedure: "Yeah, he's probably got two more weeks. He doesn't need to be rushed either."

On safety Jordan Whitehead, who underwent shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl: "He's a little further off. He's a little further off, but he'll be fine by camp. None of those guys will have any problem for training camp."

Wide receiver John Franklin, the sixth player held out on Tuesday, was not discussed.

Related Content

news

One Tristan Wirfs Goal: Hang a Pro Bowl Jersey in Iowa's Weight Room

Tampa Bay's second-year guard is further honing his game after a superb rookie season, which could lead to a new jersey finding a spot on the Pro Bowl wall back at the University of Iowa's football facility
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Tackles

Tampa Bay is set at each end of an offensive line that finished the 2020 season on a tear but there is room for competition and some interesting candidates at the next level of the depth chart
news

Five Storylines to Follow at Bucs Mini-Camp

How much will Tom Brady practice and how much will he coach this week, and which side of the ball will carry over its Super Bowl momentum the best…Those and other developments to watch this week at the AdventHealth Training Center
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

The Bucs kept their deep tight end group together, led by the rejuvenated Rob Gronkowski, but could be even more productive at the position if O.J. Howard plays a full season in the last year of his rookie deal
news

Kyle Trask Taking it Slow and Steady

Clyde Christensen and Buccaneer coaches are enjoying working with the "clean slate" that is rookie QB Kyle Trask, who has proved to be a very deliberate learner in his first few weeks with the team
news

Anthony Nelson Welcomes the Competition

Third-year OLB Anthony Nelson is excited by the Bucs' addition of first-round edge rusher Joe Tryon and is honing his own game to be part of an even better Tampa Bay pass rush in 2021
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers 

The Buccaneers may have the most loaded receiving corps in the NFL, from top to bottom, but there are still questions about how the football is going to be distributed among them
news

Return of Preseason Games Big for Bucs' Punt Return Battle

Jaelon Darden will have a better chance to make his case for the Bucs' return job thanks to an actual preseason slate this year…Other rookies will also benefit from that platform to show their special teams skills
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Running Backs

With Leonard Fournette's return and Ronald Jones' steady upward progression, the Bucs have to figure out how to divide the touches between those two plus second-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and newcomer Giovani Bernard
news

Todd Bowles: Bucs Have to 'Start from the Bottom' in 2021

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles wants his players to understand that they can't go into their title-defense season assuming they are the 'top dogs' if they want to have a shot at repeating
news

NFL Revises Roster Cut Procedure for 2021

Each team may take up to 90 players to training camp this year and the eventual cut from that down to the 53-man regular-season limit will take place in three stages…Also, the blocking-below-the-waist penalty was expanded
Advertising