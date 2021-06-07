Five Storylines to Follow at Bucs Mini-Camp

3. Hey, Who's the New Guy?

Arians and Jason Licht famously had an offseason for the ages after the Bucs' Super Bowl win, facing down a long list of potential free agents and somehow keeping virtually the entire championship roster intact. That includes an offense that returns the players responsible for every single point scored in 2020 and almost every single yard produced.

There is one new guy, however. The one notable veteran addition of the offseason was running back Giovani Bernard, who was released by the Bengals after eight productive seasons in Cincinnati. Bernard essentially takes the spot of LeSean McCoy, who was not re-signed, but he might end up playing a significantly larger role in the offense in 2021 than McCoy did in 2020.

At one OTA practice last week, Bernard was the only running back on the field, which means he got plenty of reps. The veteran looked impressive among the group of mostly inexperienced NFL players, as might be expected. The third-leading pass-catcher among NFL running backs over the last eight years, he unsurprisingly was smooth in the passing game.

Now he'll be sharing reps with Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. It is already difficult to guess how the Bucs will divvy up touches between those three, given that Jones was an effective starter for most of the 2020 regular season, Fournette turned into a star in the postseason and Vaughn has mostly untapped potential. Bernard is probably the Bucs' best option as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but Fournette certainly proved capable in that role last year, too. Jobs and offensive roles will be won in training camp, not this week's mini-camp, but it will still be the first opportunity to see all four of those backs in action at the same time.

4. And the Momentum Belongs To…

The arrival of Tom Brady made the rest of the Buccaneers believe they could go all the way to the top, and Brady's 50 touchdown passes had a lot to do with the team's eventual championship, too. The Bucs probably don't have a second Lombardi Trophy to display without Brady. However, any objective observer would have to concede that, on the biggest stage, it was Tampa Bay's defense that truly dominated, somehow keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs out of the end zone for all of Super Bowl LV.

That defense is now understandably swelling with confidence and ready to take its swagger to another level in 2021. As Carmen Vitali noted last month, the Buccaneers' defense is "coming for that number one spot" in 2021.

This week will mark the first time that defense has come together for a full practice since the Super Bowl. Just like the rest of the offseason work, mini-camp practices are non-contact and sans pads, so you won't see Shaq Barrett or Devin White throwing quarterbacks and running backs to the ground this week. You will see if they are carrying any of that Super Bowl momentum forward with as many disruptive plays as the rules allow.

It is not uncommon for the defense to be ahead of the offense at this point in the calendar year, and even at the beginning of training camp. That phenomen might be lessened quite a bit, however, when the defense is facing an offense that, as mentioned above, returns intact and had quite a bit of momentum of their own to close out 2020. The real battles will come in training camp in July and August, but this week's camp is the first opportunity for one side or the other to seize the upper hand.

5. And Now, Back in Action…

We've discussed Brady and the caution the Buccaneers will take with his repaired knee. There are a handful of other Buccaneers whose progress in recovering from injuries will become clearer with how much action they see on the practice field this week.

First-round draft pick Joe Tryon had a minor scope on his knee a few weeks before the draft and has not yet practiced as a Buccaneer, though he's been on the field every day getting valuable mental reps. Arians has indicated on several occasions that Tryon was on pace to make his practice debut in the mandatory camp, so he could be in the mix with Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul this week.

There was about a month between reports of wide receiver Antonio Brown's new deal with the Buccaneers was in place and when he actually signed the contract late last month. As Arians revealed about midway through that time period, the delay was due to a knee procedure, after which Brown had to pass a physical. Shortly after Brown inked his deal, Arians said that the veteran receiver was "ready to roll," but it's not yet clear if that refers to mini-camp or training camp.

Tight end O.J. Howard suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Week Four of the 2020 season, forcing him to injured reserve. On March 31, with the shape of the offseason program still up in the air, Arians said that Howard was "real close" to getting back on the field and would be "ready to go" for that program. With most veterans choosing not to participate in the voluntary OTAs, this week's mini-camp is the first opportunity to see if Howard is full-go or will be waiting until training camp to get back in the mix.