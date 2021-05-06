Bucs Defense is Coming for that Number One Spot in 2021

The Bucs don't have a long way to go to get to that number one overall defense, either (no matter what Suh says). The team finished the 2020 season sixth in overall defense, according to total yards per game allowed. That average was 327.1 in the regular season and 350.0 in the postseason. It was aided by Tampa Bay's oppressive rushing defense, that posted league-best averages of just 80.6 yards per game 3.43 rushing yards per play. But that was nothing new. Since Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' arrival in 2019, the Bucs have the fewest rushing yards per game average of 77.2, helping the 27th-ranked defense that Bowles' inherited improve to 15th in his first year.

Perhaps what was more indicative of where the defense took its strides in 2020 was in points allowed. During the regular season, they let up a sixth-best 22.2 points per game, down from 28.1 the prior season, but they clamped down even harder in the playoffs, allowing just 19.5 points per game, which tied for the second-best mark in the league. Against all division winners and elite offenses, might I add.

There was no better example of that than in Super Bowl LV where the Bucs' defense stifled the number one offense in the league, led by one of the most dynamic playmakers to be seen in recent memory. Not only did the Buccaneers hold quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs without a touchdown in the biggest game of the season, they held Mahomes to a 52.3 passer rating – the lowest of his entire career. After being one of the best third-down teams throughout the season, Kansas City was reduced to just three third-down conversions on 13 attempts for a paltry 23.1% success rate. They converted just one fourth down in three attempts and Tampa Bay stopped all three of the Chiefs' trips inside the red zone.

The Bucs now essentially get to pick up right where they left off in that game thanks to the continuity that returning over 99% of your defensive snaps affords. They also added some defensive pieces in the 2021 NFL Draft, using their first pick at number 32 overall on outside linebacker Joe Tryon out of Washington. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound defender opted out of the 2020 season but in 2019, was one of the most dominant pass rushers in the Pac-12. He finished that season with 8.0 sacks, 12.5 for loss and 41 total tackles in 13 games for the Huskies. A versatile player, Tryon had impressed the Buccaneers on tape with his effectiveness rushing from inside, as well as coming off the edge.