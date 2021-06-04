Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

Departed Players:

Antony Auclair…Signed with the Houston Texans as an unrestricted free agent on April 14; Played in eight games with two starts in 2020 but did not have a reception.

Added Veterans:

Jerell Adams…Signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on May 17; Has played in 30 regular-season games with the Giants and Texans.

Added Rookies:

None.

Even with Howard focusing on his rehab and Gronkowski and Brate joining Brady in their veteran workouts, the Buccaneers have had good tight end play on the practice field during OTAs. Both Hudson and Codey McElroy are athletic pass-catching tight ends and Hudson is known to have some of the best hands on the team. The two could end up battling for the fourth tight end spot on the active roster.

"Tanner Hudson always does. He is always making catches down the middle," said Arians after a recent practice. "And Codey McElroy – both of those tight ends looked really good."

Adams, who was signed in May after taking part in the Bucs' rookie mini-camp on a tryout contract, is the only new addition to the room. A former sixth-round pick by the Giants, he has 24 career receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown, but no catches since the 2017 season.

2020 Performance:

As noted above, Gronkowski's 623 yards on 45 receptions were the most by a Buccaneers tight end last year, and he tied for second on the team with seven touchdown catches. His 38.9 receiving yards per game marked his lowest average since his 2010 rookie season, but it was more a matter of his production going up and down from game to game. He had three straight games with 50-plus yards in October and then his first 100-yard game as a Buccaneer against the Chiefs in November, but he also had six games with 14 or fewer yards, including the postseason. He may have saved his best for last with six catches for 67 yards and two scores in the Super Bowl.

Howard was actually leading all the tight ends with 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns when he went down in Week Four. At the time, Brate had played only sparingly, but he then became the primary partner with Gronkowski in two-TE sets and ended up with 28 grabs on the season. Without the nagging injuries that had slowed him in recent seasons, Brate was able to make opposing defenses pay for assuming that Gronkowski would be the main tight end target on any given game day. That was obvious and impressive in the first two games of the playoffs, when the Bucs chose to keep Gronkowski in to block more often and set Brate loose for a total of eight catches and 130 yards.

Three Key Questions:

· Can Rob Gronkowski once again play every game and be on the field for more than three-quarters of the team's offensive snaps?

One of Gronkowski's most impressive numbers in 2020 was zero. That's how many games he missed as he found himself rejuvenated after his one year of retirement. He also was on the field for 77% of the team's offensive plays right up through the Super Bowl, eventually logging 1,039 snaps. Gronkowski called it a "mission" to prove that he could play in every game, and it was one he was very pleased to accomplish.

That was in his age 31 season after nine very bruising campaigns in New England. Can he do it again at 32? Gronkowski thinks so, claiming all the way back in March that he was ready to get back to it.

"I feel like I can play another full season right now if we started," said Gronkowski after signing a new deal to stay with the champs. "So I feel really good. Everything that I've changed throughout my career is definitely paying off and it feels great. It's great to see everything pay off. I feel really good right now. I feel light, I feel flexible, I feel like I can go out and just play some football. Just go out and not be thinking and just play football and run routes and do what I've got to do out there on the field. I definitely feel like I'm ready to go, play another full season coming up this year and just take it a year at a time like that."

Since the Buccaneers' offense finished the season on a two-month tear and since the team then went to great lengths to keep that unit intact and virtually unchanged, it appears they want to take the same approach in 2021 as they did in 2020, just with Brady and Gronkowski now more comfortable in the offense. That means they probably would like to have Gronkowski on the field as much as possible again and he's ready to make it work.

· Will O.J. Howard return to a large role in the offense in the final year of his rookie contract?

Howard has yet to play a 16-game season, with assorted injuries costing him 22 games over his first four years in the league. They have mostly been non-contact lower-leg injuries, so there shouldn't be a worry that he can stand up to the physical toll of playing tight end in the NFL. If he finally runs into some better luck in the health department in 2021, Howard could be a surprisingly productive player in his fifth season.

One reason to believe that is his career average of 15.3 yards per reception on a total of 105 catches. Of all tight ends in the league with at least 50 receptions over the last four seasons, Howard has the best per-catch average in the NFL. (Gronkowski is second at 14.8.) As noted above, Howard was leading the Bucs' tight ends in catches, yards and touchdowns before his injury and Arians seemed to have big plans for him.

"You can't replace him – you just put the next guy in and put in the gameplan what he does best," said Arians after Howard landed on injured reserve. "Cam Brate, Tanner Hudson – those guys can do things, too. They can't be O.J. – O.J.'s a special guy. Obviously, we'll sorely miss him."

What makes this question even more interesting is that Howard is due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season. Despite his injury issues, Howard had his fifth-year option picked up in the spring of 2019, another indication of how much the Bucs believe in his talents. The level of Howard's production in 2021 will determine how much interest he gets as a free agent and how hard the Buccaneers work to try to keep him in town.

· Will the Buccaneers increase their usage of "12" personnel, with two tight ends on the field?

The addition of Gronkowski between 2019 and 2020 already caused an uptick in the Bucs' use of 12 personnel, which features two tight ends and usually two wide receivers. In 2019, the Buccaneers had two tight ends and either one or two receivers on the field for 20.0% of their snaps. Last year, that jumped to 22.6%. Could it go up again in 2021 if Howard stays healthy and produces at a high level alongside Gronkowski?

It's tough to predict too much of a jump because the team's depth and talent at wide receiver makes it hard to keep those players off the field, too. Tampa Bay's most common offensive grouping in both seasons under Arians so far has been the traditional "11," with one tight end, one back and three receivers on the field. Last year, that was the choice on 56.2% of the plays, and that was with Antonio Brown in the mix only for the second half of the season.