S.S. Mailbag: Roster Decisions Drawing Closer

A reminder that you can send questions to me anytime you want on Twitter (@ScottSBucs) and they're easier to find if you include the hashtag #SSMailbagBucs. We are also now soliciting questions each week on our Instagram page; look for that story on Wednesdays. As always, if you want to get a longer question into the mailbag and would prefer to email your question, you can do so to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com.

"What positions are we targeting in the draft?"

- @adilieber via Instagram

I often give a disclaimer when answering questions like these so hopefully it's clear by this point: I can give you my opinion of what the Buccaneers could and should do in the draft but please don't mistake it as a direct answer from General Manager Jason Licht on what the team's plans are. For obvious reasons, no team gives away its draft strategy. If Jason Licht did for some reason decide to tell me who the Bucs hope to get in the first round I certainly would not be at liberty to share it!

So, that said, I'll repeat what I've said a few teams recently in print and on our live shows: This year's draft seems to me to be a good opportunity to do something Tampa Bay hasn't done in nearly two decades: pick an offensive tackle in the first round.

The last time the Buccaneers used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman of any variety was in 2006, when the choice was Oklahoma guard Davin Joseph. That worked out very well. The last offensive tackle picked by Tampa Bay in the opening round was Florida's Kenyatta Walker in 2001. Walker's career wasn't as highly-regarded as Joseph's but he was the starting right tackle on the 2002 Super Bowl team.

That doesn't mean the Buccaneers have ignored the tackle position for 20 years. The team is fortunate to have found two undrafted gems in Donald Penn and Demar Dotson who combined to make 214 starts at offensive tackle for them. Tampa Bay also used the 34th-overall pick in 2015 on Donovan Smith, which was very close to a first-round selection, and Smith has started 79 of a possible 80 games at left tackle since that day.

Smith is still under contract for two more seasons and is well-respected inside team headquarters for his play and his durability. However, Dotson is a pending unrestricted free agent who turned 34 last October. If Dotson is not re-signed, the Buccaneers will need a new starter at a right tackle position that Dotson has locked down for most of the past decade.

This year's draft appears to be relatively deep in blue-chip tackle prospects. There are four who routinely land in the top half of the opening round in mock drafts, although often in different orders: Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Anthony Thomas and Alabama's Jedrick Wilks. Others who could make it into the first round include USC's Austin Jackson, Georgia's Isaiah Wilson and Houston's Josh Jones.

The Buccaneers are slated to pick 14th in the first round. I think that could be a sweet spot for getting value at the tackle position. Beyond that, my next guess would be a down linemen or an edge rusher on defense. That could become more of a priority if the team has any trouble re-signing its long list of potential free agents in its defensive front seven, a group that includes NFL sack king Shaq Barrett as well as Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh and Carl Nassib.

Oh, and I guess it must be said: If the Buccaneers do not end up re-signing Jameis Winston, another potential unrestricted free agent, I would amend my list to make the quarterback position much more prominent.