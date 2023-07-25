Calijah Kancey Impresses in Preliminary Non-Padded Field Work

Eat. Sleep. Breathe. Football. Rinse. Repeat.

Training camp has arrived and with it, a repetitive schedule that mimics the classic, Groundhog Day. NFL players will undergo a strenuous itinerary of meetings, lifts, practice, more classroom sessions and detailed walk-thru's. For Buccaneers rookie Calijah Kancey, he will begin to forge the foundation that he will build on throughout the duration of his pro career. During the upcoming extensive training period, Kancey will suit up in pads for the first time and stive to showcase the skills that warranted a first-round grade. In the preliminary minicamp stage, Kancey drew the attention of General Manager Jason Licht.

"The number of wow plays that he had in shorts was more than I was even expecting," Licht stated on Tuesday behind the podium. "So, that does not necessarily translate to making a bunch of plays in the NFL his rookie season. I am not saying that he will for sure be an All-Pro his rookie season or anything like that but seeing this defense – I don't want to say transform – but mold into what Todd [Bowles] does really like, an explosive and penetrating front that can get pressure up the middle as well as off the edge, with the tools that we have, it will be exciting."

A three-year starter at Pittsburgh, Kancey had a breakout campaign in 2021, accumulating 13.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass defensed. He continued to emerge in 2022, further cementing his draft status. Kancey led all FBS defensive tackles in tackles for loss (14.5), with 46.8 percent of his tackles coming in enemy territory, and became the program's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald. He also received ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors for his contributions in the trenches. Kancey had the most pressures for an interior defensive lineman, with 13 more than second place out of Power 5 schools. With elite quickness off the snap, violent hands and stellar awareness, Kancey became the focal point of pressure packages in Pat Narduzzi's system. At Pitt, Kancey built a calculated rush plan weekly to beat the opponent across the line of scrimmage.

Due to his small frame by NFL defensive linemen standards (6-foot-1, 281 pounds), Kancey had to diligently prioritize his technique at the point of attack in preparation for double teams. Other interior defensive linemen with a larger frame can still survive on plays without proper fundamentals. For Kancey, he must utilize near-flawless technique in order to achieve the proper leverage or he will be moved off his spot. What others perceived as a knock, Kancey turned into a strength.