Bucs Defense vs. Football Team Offense | Apply Pressure

The Buccaneers have punched their ticket to the postseason and will be traveling to Washing to take on the Football Team in the Wild Card round this Saturday night. Washington is coming into the game with a 7-9 record but has the league's second-ranked defense that will aim to stop the league's third-ranked scoring defense.

Not far behind Washington's defensive metrics sit the Buccaneers. Let's examine what the Bucs have done well this year on that side of the ball to further understand how they may match up with the NFC East division winners come primetime this weekend.

After inheriting the league's 27th-ranked defense at the start of 2019, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles has completely reimagined his unit and it's safe to say, brought hard-nosed, defensive football back to the Bay. The Bucs currently sit as the sixth-ranked defense, going off yards per game, allowing an average of just 327.1. In particular, the Bucs have the league's best rushing defense for the second year in a row, allowing just 80.6 yards a game this season.

It's thanks largely to one of the best front sevens in the league, with stout run defenders like defensive lineman Will Gholston and tackle-for-loss king Lavonte David. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Bucs have allowed the fewest yards per game on the ground with an average of 77.2 and the fewest yards per rush with opponents averaging just 3.43 yards per carry in the same span.