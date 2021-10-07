2021 Game Preview: Dolphins-Buccaneers, Week 5

ADDITIONAL 2021 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

While "keeping the band" together on the field for a run at another championship, the Buccaneers also managed to keep their coaching staff almost entirely intact for 2021. The lone departure was Offensive Assistant Antwaan Randle El, who left to coach the receivers on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit. There were two additions to Arians' staff: Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis.

Mike Greenberg, who provided invaluable help to Jason Licht in the efforts to keep the Bucs' Super Bowl-winning roster together as the team's director of football administration, was promoted during the offseason to vice president of football administration. Greenberg is entering his 12th year with the team.

After playing their 2020 home schedule in front of audiences ranging from empty stands to about 25% capacity, the Buccaneers will be at full capacity at Raymond James Stadium in 2021. And we do mean full capacity. The defending champions have already sold out every home game this season; the last time every game at Raymond James Stadium sold out was in 2009.

The Buccaneers introduced new uniforms in 2020 that were heavily influenced by the look the team had during its first Super Bowl era but also included a brand new alternate set with matching pewter jerseys and pants. That gave the team four combinations last season: pewter on pewter, white on white, white on pewter and red on pewter. The Bucs will use a fifth combination in 2021, with a red jersey over white pants, which they will wear in the Sunday Night Football spotlight at home against the Saints in Week 15.

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown is not a new addition to the team in 2021 but he will have a chance to make a greater impact this season. Brown joined the Buccaneers at midseason last year and played in the last eight games of the regular season, recording 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also appeared in three postseason contests and memorably scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LV. This time Brown will be an integral part of the offense from Day One, and he'll be moving more freely after having knee surgery in the offseason. From 2013-18, Brown averaged approximately 114 catches for 1,524 yards and 13 touchdowns per season.

Dolphins:

After just one year in the post, Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey retired. Flores responded by naming Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville and Tight Ends Coach George Godsey co-offensive coordinators. Both coaches are also continuing their duties with their respective position groups.

After serving as a coaching assistant for two seasons, Charles Burks was promoted to cornerbacks coach for the 2021 season. Similarly, Shawn Flaherty, formerly a coaching assistant, was promoted to assistant offensive line coach. Mike Judge also got a promotion in 2021, moving up from quality control coach to assistant tight ends coach. The Dolphins added Jordan Salkin as a quality control coach

After Gailey's retirement, the Dolphins also let Quarterbacks Coach Robby Brown go after one season on the job. He was replaced by Charlie Frye, who had spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan. Frye also played quarterback in the NFL for six seasons.

In March, the Dolphins sent edge rusher Shaq Lawson to the Houston Texans along with a sixth-round pick to get inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney. However, the Dolphins then released McKinney at the end of the preseason.

This past Tuesday, the Dolphins traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Grant had served as the team's primary punt and kickoff returner for most of the last five-plus seasons. The move likely signals that Miami is going to start utilizing rookie first-rounder Jaylen Waddle in the return game.

Miami made two trades in August to add depth to their offensive line. First, the Dolphins sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for tackle Greg Little, a former first-round pick. Two weeks later, the team swapped a sixth-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens for center Greg Mancz and a seventh-round pick. Mancz started in place of the injured Michael Deiter last week, but Little has not seen any game action for the Dolphins yet.

TOP STORYLINES

Keep the Pressure On – The Buccaneers were intent on getting pressure on Mac Jones, the Patriots' rookie quarterback, even to the tune of blitzing on 47.8% of New England's plays, their highest blitz rate so far this season. The results were a big factor in the Bucs' two-point win, as the defensive front managed to sack Jones four times and hit him on 12 occasions. Both were single-game highs for the Bucs in 2021, after they had collected just three sacks in the first three outings combined. Ideally, the defense would like to get that kind of pressure while rushing only four as frequently as possible, but whatever it takes the Bucs need to keep that kind of pressure up in the weeks to come. Will Gholston noted last week that sacks tend to come in bunches, and Shaq Barrett said the Buccaneers would not have another game the rest of the way in which they got only one sack. Both Barrett and Gholston collected sacks in New England, with rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka getting the other two. As coaches often say, the pass-rush and the secondary work in tandem, each hopefully making it easier for the other one to do its job. At this point in the season, the Buccaneers need the front line to lead the way in that collaboration because the secondary is dealing with a rash of injuries and the immersion of some very recent arrivals into the starting lineup. In fact…

More Shuffling in the Secondary – …that's the biggest story regarding the Buccaneers right now, especially with Tom Brady's visit to Foxborough now in the rearview mirror. Sean Murphy-Bunting is on injured reserve and Carlton Davis may be joining him soon, as Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that he doesn't either starting cornerback to be back anytime soon. The Bucs' third opening-day starter at that position, Jamel Dean, missed last week's game due to injury and will be a question mark to begin Week Five. In addition, safety Antoine Winfield, who was instrumental in the win over New England with a pick and a forced fumble, suffered a concussion late in that game and will likely miss this Sunday's contest. Out of necessity, the Buccaneers will continue digging into their defensive backfield depth, including some of which has only been added very recently. The Bucs finished the New England game with Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir as their outside cornerbacks, and neither had been with the team for more than three weeks. Sherman, in fact, played all but one defensive snap only four days after arriving in Tampa. The veteran Pro Bowler said he got through the game without any panicky moments because his fellow defenders, particularly safeties Winfield and Jordan Whitehead, did such a good job of communicating with him when things were changing on the fly. Sherman and Desir should continue to play big roles against Miami, along with the versatile Ross Cockrell. The Buccaneers also have a starting-caliber replacement for Winfield in Mike Edwards, but the position gets thin after that, with only Andrew Adams waiting in reserve. Sunday's game against the Dolphins will be another test of how well the Bucs can adjust to significant and sudden lineup changes.

The Quest for First – As noted above, the Buccaneers climbed back into a tie for first last Sunday when their win over the Patriots followed an afternoon loss by the Panthers to the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are 3-1, with the Saints sitting at 2-2 and the Falcons at the bottom with a 1-3 record. Week Four was good for the Bucs, as they avoided losing two in a row and saw every other team in the division go down in defeat. They probably won't be so lucky in Week Five as all four teams in the division are favored to win on Sunday, the Bucs by 10 over Miami, the Panthers by 3.5 at home over Philadelphia, the Saints by two on the road at Washington and the Falcons by three at home against the Jets. Tampa Bay has three more games against non-NFC South teams before they play their next intradivision contest – in New Orleans in Week Eight – and they would like to use that time to open up a lead in the division. The Bucs haven't started a season 4-1 or better since 2005, but they won the division that year. The same was true in 2002, and in 1979, and the 3-1 1997 Bucs went on to win 10 games and earn a Wild Card spot. There's a long way to go in the 2021 season, especially with the added 17th game, but grabbing first place in Week Five would be a very good sign.

Brady, Post-Foxborough – Tom Brady handled the unavoidable emotional impact of the return to his first NFL home very well, and he left Foxborough with the thing he wanted the most: a win. He also finished his quest to supplant Drew Brees as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, adding that feat to his records for touchdown passes and quarterback wins. Unless you count passing Craig Erickson for sixth place on Tampa Bay's career passing yards chart, there isn't another enormous milestone or headline-dominating homecoming on the horizon for Brady. So, what's next? Well, the 44-year-old veteran came out of Week Four with the second-most yards (1,356) and third-most touchdown passes in the NFL (10) and would unquestionably have to be considered in the early conversations about NFL MVP (an award he's already won three times). Brady is on pace for 43 touchdown passes and 5,763 yards thanks to that 17th game. The touchdowns would be his second-highest regular-season total, following his famous 50-TD campaign in 2007. The yards would best his current high by more than 500, which is an incredible thing to contemplate Up next are the Dolphins, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense and could be without star cornerback Byron Jones due to a quad injury. The G.O.A.T., of course, is never going to slide fully out of the NFL spotlight, but with the big homecoming now over, he can settle into a groove and potentially put up the kind of numbers that would have seemed impossible for a 40-something quarterback just a few years ago.