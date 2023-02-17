Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Schedule Release | Brianna's Blitz 

Let the festivities begin! The Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth, is the largest girls flag football tournament in the country. The five-day event starts Tuesday, February 21, and will include over 80 high school teams and 1,600 student-athletes in a round-robin competition before the start of the 2023 spring flag football season. Teams representing 17 different counties scheduled to participate – including 25 teams from Hillsborough County and 16 from Pinellas County will be in attendance.

Games are set to take place at 2:00 p.m. starting Tuesday, February 21 and will conclude on Saturday, February 25. Prior to kicking off each day, representatives from the Buccaneers, NFL, Nike, and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will welcome the student-athletes and wish them luck in their upcoming season. Here is a full schedule:

On Monday, February 20, the Buccaneers will host a kickoff night ahead of the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic. Over 50 high school girls flag football teams from across the state will be in attendance for a dinner and night filled with locker room tours, meet and greet with current players and various photo opportunities. The event will be highlighted by a panel featuring Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, Director of Rehabilitation and Performance Coach Maral Javadifar and NFL Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sam Rapoport.