Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

December 1 Updates

After the final practice of Week 13 on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles revealed that the Buccaneers will be without both of their starting off-ball linebackers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. David will miss a second straight game with a groin injury and White will be sidelined for the first time this year by a foot injury.

In addition, Bowles said that rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who played in David's spot last week in Indianapolis, has "a long way to go" in order to be ready for the game after missing every practice this week due to an illness.

As such, the Buccaneers will be starting K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell at linebacker. Britt was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Auburn. Russell, who played his college ball at Memphis, was an undrafted free agent in 2022 who has spent most of his first two seasons on the Bucs' practice squad. Bowles has confidence in the ability of both players to fill in on Sunday.

"I feel good about them stepping up," he said. "They've played before. They got in the game last year against Atlanta. K.J.'s been here for a couple years, he's a natural born leader, and J.J. can tackle, so I feel good about them playing."