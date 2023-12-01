Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Dec 01, 2023 at 07:55 AM
KJ britt

K.J. Britt

#52 LB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Auburn

December 1 Updates

After the final practice of Week 13 on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles revealed that the Buccaneers will be without both of their starting off-ball linebackers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. David will miss a second straight game with a groin injury and White will be sidelined for the first time this year by a foot injury.

In addition, Bowles said that rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who played in David's spot last week in Indianapolis, has "a long way to go" in order to be ready for the game after missing every practice this week due to an illness.

As such, the Buccaneers will be starting K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell at linebacker. Britt was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Auburn. Russell, who played his college ball at Memphis, was an undrafted free agent in 2022 who has spent most of his first two seasons on the Bucs' practice squad. Bowles has confidence in the ability of both players to fill in on Sunday.

"I feel good about them stepping up," he said. "They've played before. They got in the game last year against Atlanta. K.J.'s been here for a couple years, he's a natural born leader, and J.J. can tackle, so I feel good about them playing."

Bowles also said that Britt would wear the green sticker on his helmet, meaning he is the one who can receive radio communications from the coaches on the sideline.

Related Content

news

Updates: November 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
news

Updates: October 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Updates: September 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Updates: Preseason 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Updates: June 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June
news

Updates: May 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May
news

Updates: April 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
news

Updates: March 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of March
news

Updates: February 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023
news

Updates: January 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January
news

Updates: December 2022

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of December
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Stopping Panthers Run Game, Ready for Division Rivalry | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles gave an update on injuries and discussed key matchups ahead of the game on Sunday.

GiGi's Playhouse is the 'Greatest Blessing' for Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins

Defensive Back Dee Delaney and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins discuss GiGi's Playhouse, what it means to them & their family, and why it was important to represent the cause for "My Cause, My Cleats."

In Case You Missed It: December 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

Continuing the Run Game vs. Carolina, Baker Mayfield's 'Toughness' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their aspects on the running back game vs. Colts, QB Baker Mayfield's toughness on and off the field and key matchups ahead of game vs. Panthers.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Panthers vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Panthers vs. Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Dave Canales Calls Mike Evans a 'First-Ballot Hall of Famer' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. OC Canales discussed the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, TE Payne Durham's effort on the field and continuing to build off of RB Rachaad White's 100-yard rushing performance last week.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 30

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/30/2023

Calijah Kancey Reacts to Being Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. DL Kancey discussed how his teammates have helped him succeed and how he plans to continue to grow.

Payne Durham on His Development, 'Make Plays When I Can' | Press Conference

Tight End Payne Durham spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. TE discussed his SportsCenter Top Ten catch vs. the Colts and the makeup of QB Baker Mayfield.

Larry Foote on What Calijah Kancey Brings to the Team | Press Conference

Passing Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. Foote discussed rookie LB SirVocea Dennis' play, CB Carlton Davis' interception vs. the Colts, and staying focused on getting back in the win column.
Advertising