Updates: Tom Brady to Start Sunday, Kyle Trask Could be Active

January 4 Updates

Head Coach Todd Bowles plans to play his healthy starters on Sunday in Atlanta, even though the outcome of the game will have no bearing on the playoff standings. That doesn't mean every starter will necessarily finish the game.

On Monday, Bowles confirmed that Tom Brady will start in Week 18 but left the door open to possibly relieve him at some point. There is even a chance that second-year player Kyle Trask could see his first NFL regular season action. Bowles indicated that Trask has "a good chance to dress," rather than be placed on the game day inactive list like usual, but that veteran Blaine Gabbert would remain in the number-two role.

"If Tom comes out, Blaine would go in after him," said Bowles. "And if Blaine comes out, Trask will go in after him."