Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 13: Dean, Evans, Kancey, Neal All Set to Play

The hamstring injury that sidelined wide receiver Mike Evans for the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Four win in New Orleans will not keep him out against Detroit in Week Six, thanks in large part to the bye week in between those two contests. The same is true for safety Ryan Neal, who suffered a concussion on the second play against the Saints.
Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick, will also return to action on Sunday after missing three games and most of a fourth due to a calf injury. Fellow rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who like Kancey was injured in a Week One win at Minnesota, has also been cleared to play after overcoming a hamstring injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean will reassume his starting cornerback spot after missing the New Orleans game due to neck and shoulder injuries.
Here are the end of week injury reports for both the Buccaneers and the Lions, complete with game-status designations.
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
- NL = not listed on the injury report that day
- Bold type = players whose participation status changed that day from the previous day
Buccaneers
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (illness) – NL (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.) DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Questionable.
- LB Lavonte David (rest) – NL (Weds.), NL (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- T Luke Goedeke (calf) – LP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- S Ryan Neal (concussion) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- LB Devin White (foot) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
Lions
- S Brian Branch (ankle) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (personal) – NL (Weds.), NL (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- T Taylor Decker (ankle) – LP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- CB Khalil Dorsey (illness) – FP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP. (Fri.). Game Status: Questionable.
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- G Jonah Jackson (ankle) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- TE Sam LaPorta (calf) – NL (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.). Game Status: Questionable.
- TE James Mitchell (hamstring) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) – DNP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- DL Josh Paschal (knee) – NL (Weds.), NL (Thurs.), LP (Fri.). Game Status: Out.
- C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) – FP (Weds.), DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) – LP (Weds.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.). Game Status: Not listed.
