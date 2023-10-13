Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 13: Dean, Evans, Kancey, Neal All Set to Play

The hamstring injury that sidelined wide receiver Mike Evans for the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Four win in New Orleans will not keep him out against Detroit in Week Six, thanks in large part to the bye week in between those two contests. The same is true for safety Ryan Neal, who suffered a concussion on the second play against the Saints.

Rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick, will also return to action on Sunday after missing three games and most of a fourth due to a calf injury. Fellow rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who like Kancey was injured in a Week One win at Minnesota, has also been cleared to play after overcoming a hamstring injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean will reassume his starting cornerback spot after missing the New Orleans game due to neck and shoulder injuries.