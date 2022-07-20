Madden 23 Ratings, Analysis & More | Brianna's Blitz

It is that time again. Every position broken down. Ratings, rankings, grades, and everything in between can be found in Madden 23. The official release date is not until Aug. 19, but ratings are trickling out for football enthusiasts. Each morning, the top 10 players in five different position groups as well as a member of the 99-overall compilation will be released. Among the listings, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their way onto the elusive lists. Here are a few of the latest specified categories that have sparked buzz around the league:
Lavonte David and Devin White: Top 10 Linebackers (pursuit)
The ability to close on the quarterback is a premium artform in today's pass-centric league. In the pursuit category for linebackers in Madden 23, Buccaneers' Lavonte David (92 overall) landed at No. 3 on the Top 10 list with teammate, Devin White (85 overall) coming in at No. 10. More than big hits and fumbles, what constitutes a players' elite-class status is pursuit; the ability to move East and West, combined with the ability to move North and South. The key is leverage, and both David and White are among the league's hierarchy at the position. How quickly David is able to go from point A to point B on the field is nearly unmatched. With effective angles, David outpaces rushers to the sideline, neutralizing edge runs. David's commitment to film study translates on the gridiron. White explodes out of his stance with blazing 4.42-speed. With a rare competitive streak, White wreaks havoc on the quarterback as the focal point in blitz packages and easily gets outside to crash screens. Both feed off one another and consistently make plays in the backfield as tone-setters in Tampa Bay's defense.
Mike Evans: Top 10 Wide Receivers (catch in traffic)
Hauling in contested catches is a Mike Evans' specialty. On the Madden 23 'Catch in Traffic' list, Evans logged a No. 2 grade (98 overall). The star pass-catcher is a catalyst in the Buccaneers' receiving corps. With reliable hands, stout body control and a superlative catch radius, Evans excels in jump-ball situations. He is a competitive player with rare high-point ability. Evans is a nightmare for defensive backs, putting himself in prime position before the ball arrives, using his size to box out defenders. No surprise to see Evans listed high in this prestigious category.
Shaquil Barrett: Top 10 Edge Rushers (block shedding)
With a myriad of pass rush moves in his arsenal, Bucs' defensive end and 3-4 outside linebacker Shaq Barrett consistently out-leverages his opponent. Barrett lands at No. 7 (87 overall) in the 'Block Shedding' Madden 23 category for edge rushers. With a lethal spin move and ability to beat tackles with a quick get-off, Barrett embodies the phrase "disruptive force." Players must master the skill of escaping a block once engaged to either get to the quarterback or to disrupt a rush attempt. Multiple techniques are required to get off blocks or the opponent will adapt. Barrett has a plethora of moves that lead to domination on turf, garnering his placement on the listing.
Chris Godwin: Top 10 Wide Receivers (short route running)
Known for his yards-after-catch prowess, Chris Godwin has become a household name in the NFL. He runs a crossing route to perfection, putting Godwin at No. 9 (91 overall) in the 'Short Route Running' category in Madden 23. Tom Brady's go-to target is an intermediate threat, displaying contact balance and strong hands working the middle of the field. For his contributions on the field, the Bucs rewarded Godwin with a lucrative payday earlier this offseason despite the torn ACL injury that prematurely ended his stellar 2021 campaign. As a dynamic slot receiver with a limitless ceiling, Godwin cracked the notable listing.