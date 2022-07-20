Madden 23 Ratings, Analysis & More | Brianna's Blitz

It is that time again. Every position broken down. Ratings, rankings, grades, and everything in between can be found in Madden 23. The official release date is not until Aug. 19, but ratings are trickling out for football enthusiasts. Each morning, the top 10 players in five different position groups as well as a member of the 99-overall compilation will be released. Among the listings, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their way onto the elusive lists. Here are a few of the latest specified categories that have sparked buzz around the league:

Lavonte David and Devin White: Top 10 Linebackers (pursuit)

The ability to close on the quarterback is a premium artform in today's pass-centric league. In the pursuit category for linebackers in Madden 23, Buccaneers' Lavonte David (92 overall) landed at No. 3 on the Top 10 list with teammate, Devin White (85 overall) coming in at No. 10. More than big hits and fumbles, what constitutes a players' elite-class status is pursuit; the ability to move East and West, combined with the ability to move North and South. The key is leverage, and both David and White are among the league's hierarchy at the position. How quickly David is able to go from point A to point B on the field is nearly unmatched. With effective angles, David outpaces rushers to the sideline, neutralizing edge runs. David's commitment to film study translates on the gridiron. White explodes out of his stance with blazing 4.42-speed. With a rare competitive streak, White wreaks havoc on the quarterback as the focal point in blitz packages and easily gets outside to crash screens. Both feed off one another and consistently make plays in the backfield as tone-setters in Tampa Bay's defense.