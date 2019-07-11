S.S. Mailbag: Of Picks and Power Forwards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon go to training camp with a 90-man roster that includes their leading rusher, receiver, passer (in yards), touchdown-scorer, tackler and sack artist (albeit an injured one at the moment) from the previous season. However, they do not still have their leading interceptor from 2018.

That would be Andrew Adams, who will be trying to win a spot in the Detroit Lions' secondary. Adams was plucked off the street in late September, and it's hard to say just how good of a season he had for the Buccaneers because the team's overall pass defense numbers were terrible and he was only pressed into a hybrid safety/linebacker role due to a bunch of injuries. But he did lead the team with four interceptions – nobody else had more than one – and he became just the third player in team history to have three picks in one game.

Adams also had 36 tackles and a team-high nine passes defensed in just 13 games and four starts, so at least statistically it looks like a good season, and it was enough to get him signed quickly by the Lions after he was non-tendered by the Bucs in March. So Adams wasn't around long, but it was long enough for him to make his mark in Tampa.

Here are some other players who had exactly one good season as a Buccaneer:

- Lorenzo Neal, 1998. Neal was very, very good at a position that has since been mostly phased out of the NFL. A hard-headed fullback, he played a whopping 16 seasons in the league, made four Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. Most of those accolades came late in his career. Neal did make the Pro Bowl in his one year as a Buccaneer, in 1998, but he was, as always, an outstanding lead blocker, and he helped the Thunder & Lightning duo of Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn put together perhaps the best rushing attack in franchise history (134.3 yards per game, fourth in the league.

- Thomas Jones, 2003. Jones only played one of his 12 seasons in Tampa but he probably looks back at it fondly because it's the place a once-floundering career took off. Following the 2002 season, the Buccaneers traded third-round bust Marquise Walker to Arizona for Jones, a running back who had yet to deliver on his status as the seventh-overall pick in 2000. Jones was lightly used for the first half of the season in Tampa but he got a chance to be the primary ballcarrier late in the season and went off, with a pair of 134-yard games and 364 yards in the last month. That earned him a big contract in Chicago the next year and he would go on to rip off five straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Bears and Jets.

- David Greenwood, 1985. This is a strange case on paper. The Buccaneers sent a third-round pick to the Saints for Greenwood just before the start of the season, even though he had yet to play in the NFL. Greenwood had, however, played in the USFL, and got very little break between the end of the 1985 season and the start of the Saints' training camp. Still, Greenwood made the trade worthwhile, starting nine games and recording five interceptions, two forced fumbles and three sacks. That stat line would seem like a good reason to bring him back for another year, but perhaps fatigued by so much football without a break he was cut in camp the next year. Greenwood would play only 11 more NFL games after that.

- Darrelle Revis, 2013. Revis is probably going to end up in the Hall of Fame, and most of his 11-year career was spent with the Jets. But in the spring of 2013, the Buccaneers pulled off a massive trade, sending their first-round pick to New York for the (then) four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Revis' one year in Tampa wasn't the best of his career, but he did make the Pro Bowl again and record three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. The Bucs had new management the following offseason and decided that it would be better to split the large amount of cap space being devoted to Revis among a number of different positions.

All these guys got just one year as a Buccaneer and did well with it. Now you get just one shot at a question in the mailbag; see if you can do the same.