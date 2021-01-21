On to Green Bay | S.S. Mailbag

What's the likelihood of Vita playing and if he does play, how does that change up the line? If he can't start, could we see him as a backup?

- @mel_reys_82, via Instagram

For anyone not up to speed on this, the Buccaneers designated third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea to return from injured reserve on Monday and he returned to the practice field on Wednesday. That first day back didn't tell us much because the Bucs held their Wednesday practice at walk-through speed. Head Coach Bruce Arians dead-panned that Vea "walked really good," when asked about his return to action. What Vea does on Thursday and Friday will be more telling.

If the Buccaneers believe that Vea could play and be an asset on Sunday in Green Bay, they can activate him from IR and put him on the 53-man roster at any point up through Saturday. This has all come as a bit of a shock this week because the last time that Arians was asked about the possibility of Vea or tight end O.J. Howard returning for the playoffs he indicated that neither was likely to happen. However, Vea apparently surged in his recovery in December and the Bucs began thinking about a possible return if they stayed alive long enough.

Arians said he came to this realization about three weeks ago.

"I saw him running in the pool and then on the Ultra G [treadmill]," said Arians. "It's like, 'Man, he's getting close.' Once I finally saw him outside running, [I knew.] He wanted to play. He wanted to come back and I said, 'Hey, we'll keep winning and you keep working and it will work out.' And it has."

Mel obviously knows all this and is wondering if this is a realistic possibility. I think it is. Arians saw Vea running and realized a return was possible, and now the team wants to get him on the practice field and make a determination for Sunday. If he is healthy and he looks like he could make a positive contribution on Sunday, then why not.

Now, I know we are not looking past Green Bay to the Super Bowl. But the Bucs obviously have to plan for every possibility, and even if Vea doesn't get clearance this week, if the team does prevail in Green Bay then he would have two more weeks to progress before that final game. It's all hypothetical, of course, but it makes sense to start evaluating Vea's progress now just in case there is that future opportunity.

You ask if we could see him as a 'backup.' Let's say, 'rotational player' instead. In the five games that Vea played before landing on injured reserve (which included most of the Chicago game in which he got hurt), he was on the field for 69.7% of the team's defensive snaps. Rakeem Nunez-Roches, whose primary role was as Vea's backup at nose tackle, got in for 37.8% of the snaps. Those two numbers add up to more than 100 snaps, so it wasn't completely a matter of Nunez-Roches spelling Vea at the nose, but that was the vast majority of it.

I can't image the Buccaneers would expect Vea to come back and immediately step back into the primary nose tackle role playing two-thirds of the snaps. Wouldn't it make sense to have the roles of Vea and Nunez-Roches reversed for the either one or two games that is left? With veteran Steve McLendon also in the mix, the Buccaneers could really play it by ear and give Vea as much or as little work as they thought he could handle as the game progresses.

It really wouldn't be hard to make this work from a game day roster standpoint either. In addition to Nunez-Roches and McLendon, the Buccaneers kept rookie defensive lineman Khalil Davis active for their Divisional Playoff Game in New Orleans. Davis, who has been inactive for 14 of 18 games so far, only got into the game for two snaps. If the Bucs were to keep Vea active instead of Davis on Sunday and Vea wasn't able to contribute much, it doesn't seem like it would make much of a difference.

What is the biggest area we need to clean up ahead of the Championship game?

- @officialunacool_1

This will be easier to answer if I don't have to stick to the idea of "clean up," which sounds like taking some area that was sloppy or inefficient and improving it. There really isn't a whole lot of that to deal with right now. I did think the penalties got a little out of hand in New Orleans; it turned out to be seven for 62 yards, including five that created new first downs for the Saints. The Bucs can't afford those kind of drive-extending problems in Green Bay, but it's hard to get too worked up by this because, overall, penalties have not been a problem for the Buccaneers since early in the season.

Meanwhile, there were no turnovers in New Orleans, no glaring coverage breakdowns (unless you count getting burned by a trick play), no players really losing their cool, no offensive line miscommunications leading to free rushers, few dropped passes and not that many missed tackles (the one on the first punt return being a glaring exception). The punt coverage looked like it needed to be tightened up but a lot of that has to do with facing the electric Deonte Harris. The Packers, meanwhile, have not been good in the return and coverage game this season.

So it was a relatively clean game in New Orleans without much need for a visit from the maid. Rather, let me point out two areas where the Bucs need to "turn it up" if they want to beat the Packers on Sunday. The first one is the red zone. For some reason, the Buccaneers have gone from being quite good in that category for most of the season to not particularly efficient over the last three games, including the season finale against Atlanta and the two playoff games.

Through the first 15 games of the season, the Buccaneers scored touchdowns on 71.4% of their drives that penetrated the opposing team's 20-yard line, averaging 5.68 yards per possession. Overall, they finished the regular season as the seventh-best red zone offense in the NFL in terms of touchdown percentage.

Since the Atlanta game, however, the Buccaneers have had 16 drives reach the red zone but have only scored touchdowns on six of them. That 37.5% TD rate would have been worst in the league over a full season. They have at least managed to come away with points, with nine of the other 10 drives resulting in successful field goals and the 10th being a kneel-down to end the game. Even so, the Bucs' average points per red zone drive has dropped to 4.31.

It's not particularly obvious why Tampa Bay's offense is suddenly struggling in the red zone, other than the fact that one of the defenses they just played, at Washington in the Wild Card round, is really good in that category. Otherwise, it just seems like plays that were being executed earlier in the season are not right now. As an example, Tom Brady's attempted quick slant to Rob Gronkowski at the goal line looked like a good play call with a high chance of working Sunday in New Orleans, but it was knocked away by safety Malcolm Jenkins. Maybe it was just a phenomenal play by Jenkins; maybe it would have been complete if the pass had been a foot farther in front of Gronkowski. Who knows?

I don't think there's any reason to believe that the red zone struggles of recent weeks will continue on Sunday in Green Bay, other than the fact that the Packers had the league's eighth-best red zone defense this year. It's just an area in which I think the Bucs could make a difference with a bit of improvement this week.