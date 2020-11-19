Starting the Home Stretch | S.S. Mailbag

Now, of course, it's a little rawer when it hits close to home, and the Buccaneers could end up the equivalent of the 2010 Saints, who won a Wild Card at 11-5 but had to go to Seattle to face the 7-9 West champions. And Seattle won that game.

Every situation is different, though. The Seahawks rode a Marshawn Lynch Beast Quake to that win over the Saints. Joel, you seem to be most worried about the Bucs having to play in cold weather, but that doesn't particularly scare me, either. I don't think we can use that one game in the Meadowlands a few weeks ago to suggest that the Bucs won't be able to handle playing in the Northeast in January. If the Buccaneers are a clearly superior road team against whatever team wins the East, they should be able to take care of business regardless of the weather.

Here's what it boils down to me: If the Buccaneers end up in the situation you describe, having to go on the road as a Wild Card despite 11 or 12 wins because they lost a tiebreaker to the Saints, it will be because they didn't beat the Saints. The Saints would deserve that title based on the two head-to-head wins, and they would deserve the home field advantage that comes with it. The Buccaneers will not have earned the same advantage and will just have to do it the hard way. Hopefully Tampa Bay wins 13 games and makes this whole conversation moot.

The Bucs have played two teams with really good defenses and they have struggled offensively against the Saints and the Bears. And now the Rams come to town with a Top 10 defense and the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. Is the offensive line good enough to win games against teams with very good defenses or will the offense sputter again in a nationally televised game with the run game shut down and Tom Brady under duress the entire night. After watching what Troy Hendrickson and Khalil Mack did to the Bucs O-line some of the Bucs faithful are really worried with Aaron Donald coming to Tampa.

It's a valid concern, James, but I think less because of what happened against Chicago and New Orleans and more because the Rams are just that good on defense.

Statistically, this is the toughest defense the Buccaneers will face yet. Los Angeles ranks second in yards and points allowed, fourth in sacks per pass play and fifth in rushing yards allowed, and all things considered I'd rather face Khalil Mack or Trey Hendrickson than Aaron Donald.

New Orleans and Chicago aren't the only defensive challenges Tampa Bay's offensive line has faced this year. Technically, the Packers, Giants and Broncos all have better pass-rush numbers so far this season than Chicago does. The Giants, Packers and Raiders all have better run defense totals than Chicago, too. The Bears didn't shut down the Buccaneers running game; Ronald Jones had a 106 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. And I really don't think they dominated the Bucs at the line of scrimmage; I think Khalil Mack just managed to beat our rookie right tackle a couple times. Give Mack credit; few pass rushers have had much luck against Wirfs so far.

What's encouraging is that the Buccaneers' offensive line is coming off a very nice performance in Charlotte. No, the Panthers don't have the same talented front that the Rams do, but it was still encouraging to see left tackle Donovan Smith have perhaps his best game of the year and to see that the line could handle the absence of left guard Ali Marpet with a Ryan Jensen-A.Q. Shipley combo in the middle. I think that group will come into Monday's game with a lot of confidence that they can win the battle up front.

I guess if you're a Buccaneers faithful and you're worried about this matchup, I would say to you, turn it around. Shouldn't the Rams' defense be concerned about a Buccaneers offense that is tied for sixth in scoring with nearly 30 points a game and has allowed the fourth-lowest sacks-per-pass-play rate? An offense that is captained by one Tom Brady? A passing attack that makes it hard to key on one or two potential targets because it can put so many hard-to-defend receivers and tight ends on the field at the same time?

The Rams are very good, particularly on defense. But just two weeks ago they lost to the Dolphins and a rookie quarterback, 28-17. Yes, non-offensive touchdowns had a lot to do with that but Tua Tagovailoa was only sacked once and he threw one touchdown pass against no interceptions. That's not to suggest that just because the Dolphins did it the Buccaneers definitely will, too. It's just to show that even though the Rams' defense is for real, they can be beat. And yes, the Rams know that the Bucs have a very good offense but surely believe they can beat it, too.

More often than not this year, the Buccaneers have handled the opposing pass rush very well. I think the Saints game in Week Nine was such an abject disaster that now we're afraid of the next disaster waiting around the corner, especially when the game is going to be played before a national prime-time audience. And it's possible that Aaron Donald will take over and wreck the Bucs' offensive front. But I don't think it's likely. I think the Bucs' offense will be able to do enough to give the team a chance to win.

After the Panthers game, what areas do you think need cleaned up before MNF?

Well, given that the win in Carolina featured the largest positive yardage differential of any game in Buccaneers history (+357, 544 to 187) and marked the first time a Tampa Bay offense ever surpassed 300 net passing yards and 200 rushing yards in the same contest, this is a pleasantly difficult question to answer.

Whatever I write is going to sound a little like nit-picking, because the Bucs had 30 first downs, converted 10 of 16 third downs, committed only three penalties, made all of their field goals, only allowed one sack, scored on nine straight drives, never punted and controlled the clock for more than 36 game minutes. But sure, not everything was perfect.

For one thing, the Bucs seemed to have lost their mojo in the red zone. Just a couple weeks ago, the Buccaneers were riding a seemingly endless streak of success inside the 20 and in goal-to-go situations. Before the Week 10 New Orleans game, the Buccaneers were the only remaining team in the NFL that had scored on every one of its red zone possessions. At the same time, the team was an incredible 22-for-22 on scoring touchdowns after getting a goal-to-go, a season-opening streak not matched by any team in the league since at least 2000.

In the two games since, the Buccaneers have only scored touchdowns on four of nine red zone trips and have had four goal-to-go situations that didn't find the end zone. That's a start turnaround. They came up completely empty on a first-and-goal against the Saints. Whether it be mixing up the play-calling or getting the quarterback and his receivers on the same page on throws into the end zone, the Bucs need to get back to a high rate of efficiency in those areas. That could be extremely important on Monday night if two good defenses end up controlling the action.

Additionally, the Buccaneers need to get back to the fast starts that characterized the first month of the season for them. During the first five weeks of the season, Tampa Bay outscored its opponents in the first quarter by an overwhelming 48-14 margin. That has completely flipped over the last five weeks, with the opponents holding a 52-17 edge in the first quarter.

A few special teams miscues probably need to be cleaned up. A missed tackle on a 98-yard kickoff return and a blocked extra point didn't end up mattering in Carolina but could be the difference in a close game. And I'd like to see the defense find a way to generate a little more pressure early in games.