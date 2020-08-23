Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high hopes for their Tom Brady-led offense in 2020, but two players who had a chance to be part of it will now miss the entire season.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers placed wide receiver John Franklin and running back T.J. Logan on injured reserve. Both Franklin and Logan suffered leg injuries during training camp practices late last week. Because they were placed on IR prior to the final roster cuts for the regular season, they will not be eligible to return to action for the Buccaneers in 2020.

Franklin and Logan had opportunities to earn roles of some kind in already loaded offense. The versatile Franklin got a brief cameo with the Buccaneers late last season and carried the ball one time for 11 yards. Head Coach Bruce Arians also mentioned the possibility that Franklin could serve as an emergency third quarterback on game day if he made the active roster. Logan's primary contributions in 2019 were as a kickoff and punt returner but Arians recently insisted that the fourth-year running back also could help on offense this season.

And, of course, the nearly simultaneous loss of both Logan and Franklin removes two of the Bucs' options as they try to determine who will return kicks in 2020. Logan returned 13 kickoffs and 13 punts for Tampa Bay in 2019 before fracturing a thumb during a December practice.