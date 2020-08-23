Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Place John Franklin, T.J. Logan on IR

WR John Franklin and RB T.J. Logan will miss the 2020 season after suffering leg injuries in training camp practices last week

Aug 23, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

franklinUntitled-1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high hopes for their Tom Brady-led offense in 2020, but two players who had a chance to be part of it will now miss the entire season.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers placed wide receiver John Franklin and running back T.J. Logan on injured reserve. Both Franklin and Logan suffered leg injuries during training camp practices late last week. Because they were placed on IR prior to the final roster cuts for the regular season, they will not be eligible to return to action for the Buccaneers in 2020.

Franklin and Logan had opportunities to earn roles of some kind in already loaded offense. The versatile Franklin got a brief cameo with the Buccaneers late last season and carried the ball one time for 11 yards. Head Coach Bruce Arians also mentioned the possibility that Franklin could serve as an emergency third quarterback on game day if he made the active roster. Logan's primary contributions in 2019 were as a kickoff and punt returner but Arians recently insisted that the fourth-year running back also could help on offense this season.

And, of course, the nearly simultaneous loss of both Logan and Franklin removes two of the Bucs' options as they try to determine who will return kicks in 2020. Logan returned 13 kickoffs and 13 punts for Tampa Bay in 2019 before fracturing a thumb during a December practice.

Franklin and Logan are the first two players to go on injured reserve for Tampa Bay in 2020. Those moves create a pair of openings on the 80-man camp roster that will likely be filled soon.

Related Content

Defensive lineman Kyle Love (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Bucs Sign Veteran DL Kyle Love

The Bucs have added ninth-year defensive lineman Kyle Love, who played the last five seasons with Carolina and eventually entered the league with Tom Brady's Patriots in 2010
Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen
news

Bucs Waive/Injured Rookie WR Travis Jonsen

Tampa Bay's roster stands at 79 players after the waiver of undrafted rookie WR Travis Jonsen with an injury designation on Monday
Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85
news

Bucs Activate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and WR Jaydon Mickens is back for a second stint with the team
Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves
news

Raymond Calais' Return Among Bucs' Roster Moves

Rookie RB Raymond Calais can join his teammates in training camp after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list…The Bucs also waived two players and placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list
Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense
news

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Buccaneers have a deep backfield to match their talented group of pass-catchers after signing veteran RB LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009
Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place RBs Calais, Ware on Reserve/COVID-19 List

RBs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons
Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall
news

Bucs Waive Leggett, Hall

Tampa Bay reduced its eventual camp roster to 84 players on Thursday by waiving fourth-year TE Jordan Leggett and third-year safety Deiondre' Hall
Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks
news

Bucs Officially Sign All 2020 Draft Picks

With most of the Bucs' 2020 draftees finally entering team headquarters, the team quickly took care of the business of getting all seven officially signed to their first contracts on Tuesday
Safety Justin Evans #21
news

Bucs Update Status of Justin Evans, Kendell Beckwith

As they prepare to start training camp, the Buccaneers have placed S Justin Evans on the active/PUP list and waived/NFI LB Kendell Beckwith
Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons

Advertising