Bucs Players, Cheerleaders to Attend Fall Health Fair

WHO: Buccaneers tight ends Dave Moore and Patrick Hape and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders Kimberly Kolinski and Jennifer Rockhill.
WHAT: Buccaneers players and cheerleaders will attend the Fall Health Fair at James A. Haley Veterans` Hospital. The purpose of the Fall Health Fair is to help educate veterans, in the hospital and in the community, about a variety of health care issues including the importance of preventative wellness and exercise.
WHEN: Tuesday, November 2
TIME: 11:30 – 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: James A. Haley Veteran`s Hospital 13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Tampa
MEDIA CONTACT: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296