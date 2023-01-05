Tom Brady: Every Game Is Important

Since he's gone to the playoffs in virtually every season of his career, Brady has been in this type of situation before and has seen it unfold in a variety of ways. He has seen his team lose a key player to injury in the last week of the regular season but knows that, as he said, "hindsight is 20/20." Nothing has changed his feeling about wanting to be on the field for his team every time he can.

"Football's a contact sport so there are risks every time we take the field," he said. "If you sit out this week and then you go out there [the next week] and the first play of the game you [can] get hurt, too. I don't know – you'd like to limit exposure? Well, as we said it's a contact sport and anything can happen. I think the point [is] that what you're always trying to do is improve as a football team. That should always be the priority. How do you improve and get better? Do you sit? Do you play? What plays do you run? Who plays? Those are all things for people to decide based on…everyone's got different individual situations and team situations and so forth. My view is I'm ready to play. I've never missed a game in my life, and I don't want to miss a game now."

Brady clarified that he has in fact, missed a couple games here and there. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2008 opener that knocked him out for the rest of that season, and he was suspended for the first four games of 2016. But the point is well taken. He essentially never sits out, which is how he's up to 381 career games and 379 starts, playoffs included.