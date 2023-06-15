Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Raise More Than $65,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 9th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised more than $65,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s “Cut and Color Funds The Cure”

Jun 15, 2023 at 09:20 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Photos: 9th Annual Cut and Color for a Cure

Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to support the fight against childhood cancer through the 9th Annual "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford meets with children during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford meets with children during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - The 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford meets with children during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford meets with children during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Captain Fear during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Captain Fear during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 14, 2023 - Brian Ford presents a check to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation during the 9th Annual Cut for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their advocacy in the fight against childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color Funds The Cure" initiative to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). Buccaneers staff members, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center to raise funds and raise awareness to help mitigate childhood cancer.

In the team's ninth campaign, Buccaneers players and staff raised over $65,000 towards this year's cause, putting the Buccaneers' nine-year Cut and Color for a Cure total at more than $685,000.

"There were some heroes at AdventHealth Training Center, and it wasn't just our players and coaches – it was the kids and their families," said Buccaneers COO Brian Ford. "It's been nine years since we teamed up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Our goal is to make an impact. We have a platform, and we want to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer, but most importantly put some smiles on some faces."

Notable Buccaneers who also supported today's cause included Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Jamel Dean, Yaya Diaby, Luke Goedeke, Ryan Jensen, Cade Otton, Tristan Wirfs and Calijah Kancey.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through its research initiative, The Sunshine Project.

"Football players, they fight every day on the field for every inch, every yard trying to score touchdowns. These children battling cancer fight every single day for the rest of their lives," said National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO Dave Frazer. "The hope, the inspiration, and the joy that comes out of this combined partnership today of people working together to make a difference – it's very powerful."

