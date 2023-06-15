Buccaneers Raise More Than $65,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 9th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure Challenge

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their advocacy in the fight against childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color Funds The Cure" initiative to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). Buccaneers staff members, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center to raise funds and raise awareness to help mitigate childhood cancer.

In the team's ninth campaign, Buccaneers players and staff raised over $65,000 towards this year's cause, putting the Buccaneers' nine-year Cut and Color for a Cure total at more than $685,000.

"There were some heroes at AdventHealth Training Center, and it wasn't just our players and coaches – it was the kids and their families," said Buccaneers COO Brian Ford. "It's been nine years since we teamed up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Our goal is to make an impact. We have a platform, and we want to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer, but most importantly put some smiles on some faces."

Notable Buccaneers who also supported today's cause included Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Jamel Dean, Yaya Diaby, Luke Goedeke, Ryan Jensen, Cade Otton, Tristan Wirfs and Calijah Kancey.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through its research initiative, The Sunshine Project.