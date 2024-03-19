 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants

Mar 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Brianna Dix

On Tuesday, 25 finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy. Announced last October, the program – designed to provide an opportunity for coaches seeking their initial entry into the NFL – attracted over 1,500 applicants from across the globe, including the United States, Germany, Denmark, and Brazil.

The inaugural class – which will participate in the Academy from May 6-12 – represents a diverse group of individuals including five women and two international participants. Of the 25 selected, 15 currently occupy roles in the college ranks, while six work at the high school level and three hold coaching positions abroad. All participants will be awarded scholarships to cover the costs of the weeklong Academy.

"We established the Buccaneers National Coaching Academy to find qualified individuals who are seeking their initial entry into the NFL and provide them with a completely unique experience that will open new doors in their coaching journeys," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

In Tampa Bay, the finalists will be immersed in a weeklong academy, featuring valuable on-field experience throughout rookie minicamp, interactive sessions, business insights, media training, film review, and instruction on football software with NFL players, coaches, and staff.

"I am looking forward to welcoming this first class of the Buccaneers National Coaching Academy and providing the finalists with the type of access and insights from our staff that will add to their coaching careers," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Through the review process, our staff was impressed with the number of talented individuals who are looking for their first break into the professional level and I'm proud of the work our organization is doing to develop coaches and create these new entry points into the NFL."

The Bucs National Coaching Academy was open to all persons with three or more years of coaching or work experience in a football program at the high school, college, or semi-professional league level. Applications were reviewed by Buccaneers coaches, scouting personnel, along with football operations and front office staff. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht, legendary former head coach Bruce Arians, and Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Rondé Barber were instrumental in the development of the Academy and will participate in the curriculum programming.Upon completion of the team's rookie minicamp, the coaching and front office staffs will then select five participants to transition into the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship for training camp and preseason.

