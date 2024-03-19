25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

On Tuesday, 25 finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy. Announced last October, the program – designed to provide an opportunity for coaches seeking their initial entry into the NFL – attracted over 1,500 applicants from across the globe, including the United States, Germany, Denmark, and Brazil.

The inaugural class – which will participate in the Academy from May 6-12 – represents a diverse group of individuals including five women and two international participants. Of the 25 selected, 15 currently occupy roles in the college ranks, while six work at the high school level and three hold coaching positions abroad. All participants will be awarded scholarships to cover the costs of the weeklong Academy.

"We established the Buccaneers National Coaching Academy to find qualified individuals who are seeking their initial entry into the NFL and provide them with a completely unique experience that will open new doors in their coaching journeys," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

In Tampa Bay, the finalists will be immersed in a weeklong academy, featuring valuable on-field experience throughout rookie minicamp, interactive sessions, business insights, media training, film review, and instruction on football software with NFL players, coaches, and staff.

"I am looking forward to welcoming this first class of the Buccaneers National Coaching Academy and providing the finalists with the type of access and insights from our staff that will add to their coaching careers," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Through the review process, our staff was impressed with the number of talented individuals who are looking for their first break into the professional level and I'm proud of the work our organization is doing to develop coaches and create these new entry points into the NFL."