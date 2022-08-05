Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Leaves Early

Chris Godwin took part in individual-position drills on Friday in his first practice work in almost eight months, but his fellow star receiver, Mike Evans, may have suffered a minor injury during the field session

Aug 05, 2022 at 01:58 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers happily welcomed Chris Godwin back to the practice field on Friday. Less pleasing was the sight of Mike Evans leaving that practice early due to an apparent injury.

Neither situation is as absolute as it could be. Godwin is not yet taking part in full-team drills and Evans did not need any help walking to the training room, though he did appear irritated. He pulled up after catching a long pass down the right sideline. Head Coach Todd Bowles did not seem overly concerned after practice, though he hadn't yet had a chance to check on the star receiver personally at that point.

"I saw him walk in," said Bowles. "He might have tweaked a hamstring but I'll see when I go inside."

Godwin practiced for the first time in 229 days as he continues his recovery from an ACL tear suffered in a game against New Orleans on December 19. He wore a brace on his right knee but ran without apparent discomfort and made sharp cuts during individual drills. When the Buccaneers moved into team drills, he periodically worked with trainers on the next field over.

"It was good seeing him out there running around, getting some individual work in," said Bowles. "It's always a plus when he's in uniform."

The Bucs signaled that Godwin might be able to return before the end of training camp and the preseason when they chose not to put him on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list before training camp started. By electing not to do so they gave up the option of placing Godwin on the reserve/PUP list at the start of the regular season. That said, there is still no specific timetable to put the sixth-year receiver into higher-leverage drills.

"We're not going to rush him, we're just glad to see him out there working right now," said Bowles. "As it goes on, we'll see.

"I saw him doing individual [drills]. He's running around. That's a whole different thing than playing football. Running around's a whole different thing. So we don't have our hopes up; we're just happy he's making progress."

Evans and Godwin are the Bucs' top two receivers and both are former Pro Bowlers, but the team does have impressive depth at the position, particularly since the early-camp signing of former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones. There are difficult decisions looming at the position at the end of the preseason, so the extra reps for other receiver candidates would be helpful if Evans and Godwin remain out of team drills for a while longer.

The Buccaneers usually have another Pro Bowler distributing the football to Evans, Godwin and the rest of the pass-catchers, but Tom Brady was not on the field Friday. Bowles said Brady had been given an excused absence, which could extend beyond Friday.

"We'll let him do what he needs to do," said the coach. "If he's back tomorrow, that's great, but we'll keep in touch and we'll monitor that."

