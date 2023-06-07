Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base & More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers 2023 rookie class continued their community efforts with a trip to MacDill Air Force Base

Jun 07, 2023 at 06:01 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Blitz MacDill_

Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base in Partnership with USAA

The Buccaneers rookie class took a break from voluntary OTAs last week, continuing their community efforts in the Tampa Bay area by visiting MacDill Air Force Base. First-year defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, guard Cody Mauch, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and the entire 2023 rookie class experienced their inaugural trip to the base.

The visit was highlighted by a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker, instruction from the Aircrew Flight Equipment team and a demonstration by the 6th Security Forces Squadron "Emergency Services Team." Following the tour, players visited the MacDill Air Force Base Exchange to sign autographs for military members, base personnel and their families.

"We went up on the planes and got to see how they refuel the fighter jets," said Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham. "It was really cool to see the different jobs servicemen and women have and spend a day in their lives. My favorite part of the day was the meet and greet. Without them doing their jobs, we would not be able to do ours. They allow us the opportunity to play football and do something we love. We truly appreciate what they do for us."

The Buccaneers proudly support U.S. armed forces, and the team's military outreach efforts extend beyond the gridiron. Along with the annual Salute to Service game, presented by USAA, the Buccaneers participate in a variety of community initiatives, honoring those who serve our country. Game day ticket programs, Veterans' hospital visits, and events with wounded warriors are some of the projects aimed at giving back to the U.S. military.

2023 Bucs Rookies Visit MacDill Air Force Base

View photos of the 2023 Buccaneers rookies visiting MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18, and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18, and Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, Safety Kedrick Whitehead #25, and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, Safety Kedrick Whitehead #25, and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26, Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38, Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32, and Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26, Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38, Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32, and Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44, Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16, and Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44, Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16, and Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76 and Guard/Center Chris Murray #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76 and Guard/Center Chris Murray #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81, Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26, Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Casey Phillips during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81, Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26, Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Casey Phillips during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32, Safety Christian Izien #29, and Outside Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32, Safety Christian Izien #29, and Outside Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Tight End Tanner Taula #84, and Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Tight End Tanner Taula #84, and Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, Guard Cody Mauch #69, and Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, Guard Cody Mauch #69, and Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 and Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 and Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, and Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61, Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, and Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, and Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58, Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76, Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10, and Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76 and Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Tackle Raiqwon O'Neal #76 and Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17, Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16, and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17, Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16, and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 and Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86, Wide Receiver Kade Warner #85, and Tight End Tanner Taula #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Guard/Center Chris Murray #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Guard/Center Chris Murray #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a high five during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a high five during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 72

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2023 - The 2023 Rookie class signs autographs during a visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bobby Slater's Son, Ryan Slater, Guides Florida Baseball to Super Regionals

The son of Buccaneers' Head Athletic Trainer Bobby Slater, Ryan Slater, helped spearhead Florida's advancement to super regionals for the first time since 2018. Against Texas Tech on Monday, Slater tossed five shutout innings, sealing the 7-1 victory for the Gators. Slater started on the mound for only the third time all season for Florida and he limited the Red Raiders to three hits and two walks. The Gators will now host the Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a best-of-three super regional tournament this week.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Competition, Retooled Offense, Receiver Outlook & More | Brianna's Blitz

Head Coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Kyle Trask fielded questions on a variety of topics on Tuesday. Here are some key thoughts from their address behind the podium

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Talks Position Switch | Brianna's Blitz

During Day Four of Organized Team Activities, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. discussed his new role for the upcoming 2023 season

news

Bucs Assistant Coaches Talk 2023 Draft Class, New-look Offense & More | Brianna's Blitz

Takeaways from the Bucs assistant offensive coaches on Wednesday during Phase Two of the offseason workout program

news

Top Quotes from the Podium on Wednesday | Brianna's Blitz

Takeaways from the Bucs assistant coaches on Wednesday during Phase Two of the offseason workout program

news

Top Quotes From Bucs First Round Pick Calijah Kancey | Brianna's Blitz

Get to know the Bucs first round pick through some of his most notable quotes following draft night

news

Top Wirfs, Trask and White Quotes from Phase 1 | Brianna's Blitz

Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Rachaad White and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke with local media earlier in the week and there are several takeaways

news

Key Thoughts from Jason Licht at the 2023 Pre-Draft Press Conference & More | Brianna's Blitz

General Manager Jason Licht spoke with the media on Thursday at the 2023 pre-draft press conference, and there are several key takeaways

news

Latest News for the Bucs | Brianna's Blitz

Recapping the previous week during the bustling 2023 offseason

news

Key Quotes from Todd Bowles at the 2023 NFL League Meeting | Brianna's Blitz

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke with the media on Tuesday at the 2023 NFL League Meeting in Arizona, and there are several critical takeaways

news

Key Thoughts from Baker Mayfield's Introductory Press Conference | Brianna's Blitz

A rundown of top quotes from Baker Mayfield's first media availability in Tampa Bay

news

Free Agency Tour of the NFC South | Brianna's Blitz

Recapping the previous week during the busting offseason, a tour through the NFC South

Advertising