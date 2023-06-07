Bucs Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base & More | Brianna's Blitz

Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base in Partnership with USAA
The Buccaneers rookie class took a break from voluntary OTAs last week, continuing their community efforts in the Tampa Bay area by visiting MacDill Air Force Base. First-year defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, guard Cody Mauch, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and the entire 2023 rookie class experienced their inaugural trip to the base.
The visit was highlighted by a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker, instruction from the Aircrew Flight Equipment team and a demonstration by the 6th Security Forces Squadron "Emergency Services Team." Following the tour, players visited the MacDill Air Force Base Exchange to sign autographs for military members, base personnel and their families.
"We went up on the planes and got to see how they refuel the fighter jets," said Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham. "It was really cool to see the different jobs servicemen and women have and spend a day in their lives. My favorite part of the day was the meet and greet. Without them doing their jobs, we would not be able to do ours. They allow us the opportunity to play football and do something we love. We truly appreciate what they do for us."
The Buccaneers proudly support U.S. armed forces, and the team's military outreach efforts extend beyond the gridiron. Along with the annual Salute to Service game, presented by USAA, the Buccaneers participate in a variety of community initiatives, honoring those who serve our country. Game day ticket programs, Veterans' hospital visits, and events with wounded warriors are some of the projects aimed at giving back to the U.S. military.
View photos of the 2023 Buccaneers rookies visiting MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
Bobby Slater's Son, Ryan Slater, Guides Florida Baseball to Super Regionals
The son of Buccaneers' Head Athletic Trainer Bobby Slater, Ryan Slater, helped spearhead Florida's advancement to super regionals for the first time since 2018. Against Texas Tech on Monday, Slater tossed five shutout innings, sealing the 7-1 victory for the Gators. Slater started on the mound for only the third time all season for Florida and he limited the Red Raiders to three hits and two walks. The Gators will now host the Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a best-of-three super regional tournament this week.