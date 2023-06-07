Bucs Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base & More | Brianna's Blitz

Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base in Partnership with USAA

"We went up on the planes and got to see how they refuel the fighter jets," said Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham. "It was really cool to see the different jobs servicemen and women have and spend a day in their lives. My favorite part of the day was the meet and greet. Without them doing their jobs, we would not be able to do ours. They allow us the opportunity to play football and do something we love. We truly appreciate what they do for us."