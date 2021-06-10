Bucs' Backfield Roles Will Be Determined in Training Camp

Arians has not seen the Buccaneers' Super Bowl ring design and doesn't plan to until the team's ring ceremony on July 22. He wants to be surprised.

"It will be a special night," said Arians. "Hopefully we can put it to bed then and get on with next season. I have not [seen it]. I don't want to see it until I get it."

Buccaneers ownership sought out input from Arians and some players and Arians' only suggestion was a practical one.

"My input is that I wanted to be able to wear it," he said. "I have one that's so big you can't wear it. It just sits in a jewelry case. I want to wear it in case I don't have a reservation and I can get one."

Lavonte David, one of the players who provided input on the ring design, has seen the final product but most of his teammates have not. The reveal when the boxes are presented during the ceremony could lead to some unexpected emotions.

"I don't know – we'll have to see when they present us the rings," said wide receiver Mike Evans about how he expects it to hit him. "Right now I'm saying that I won't be emotional, but when it comes you never know. It could just hit you. It's definitely a huge accomplishment. I'm definitely going to cherish the ring and leave it for my kids and my kids' kids. Hopefully I get multiple [Super Bowl rings] in my lifetime."

You cannot accuse Shaquil Barrett of setting the bar low or playing it safe when it comes to his goals for the 2021 season. The first thing on the docket is to show that the high-dollar long-term contract he got in March is one the Buccaneers will never regret.

"It's just a good feeling to have that long-term deal, but nothing really changed," said Barrett. "I'm still going to prepare pretty much the same way, but I'm still super hungry. I'm ready to show them that I'm worth every last penny that I'm getting. I also want to show them I'm one of the best at my position."

It would be fair to say that Barrett has already proved that final point, which is what led to the long-term deal he's been coveting for several years. After leading the NFL and setting a new team record with 19.5 sacks in 2019 after arriving on a one-year prove-it deal, Barrett came in at 8.0 sacks in 15 games last year but was one of the NFL's leaders in QB pressures in both seasons. He also dominated in the playoffs with four sacks, leading the charge against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV with a sack and four pressures.

But that's okay because Barrett has even loftier goals.

"This upcoming year I'm working on being consistent game-in and game-out," Barrett began. "There were some games where I might have played good but in my head I don't think I played the way I was supposed to play. I most definitely want to improve on that. I just want to have the best season possible that y'all have ever seen from a defensive end/outside linebacker. I'm coming with a vengeance this year. Even though we won the Super Bowl I'm still hungry. I want to show my supporters that they're right to support me and show the doubters that they were wrong for doubting me."

"I'm coming," he continued. "I want to be, individually, Defensive Player of the Year and if they want to give me MVP because the season that I have should be MVP-level. I'm coming, man. I won't be denied at all this year. When we get back I'm going to ready to go. This year is going to be real big for me."

The betting man would probably put Barrett's 2021 sack total somewhere between that 19.5 from 2019 and the 8.0 from last year. One thing is for certain, however: He is a highly motivated player in 2021.

After the first practice of mini-camp revealed a roster running at nearly full capacity, with 83 of the 89 players able to participate on the field, Arians turned that into better news by indicating that the six players who were held out of action would be ready for the start of training camp.

Of course, that was Tuesday, and there were still two more practices during which the possibility of further injuries existed. And, indeed, the list did grow longer, but only by a very small amount.

The most significant injury of camp was sustained by seventh-year safety Curtis Riley in the process of making a nice play. The only player injured during camp, according to Arians, was third-year cornerback Jamel Dean.