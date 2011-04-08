Bucs Searching for Student Ambassadors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are looking for energetic and motivated high school students to become 2011-2012 Student Ambassadors

Are you a high school student committed to community service? Do you aspire to work in professional sports? Is cheering on your favorite NFL team a Sunday tradition?

If so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just the program for you.

First formed during the NFL's offseason in 1999, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Student Ambassadors (formerly Student Advisory Board) has been aiding the Bay area community and spreading Buccaneer spirit for 12 noteworthy years. With the program still going strong in its second decade of service, the team is looking for a new group of dedicated young men and women to carry the torch.

The Buccaneers Student Ambassadors are comprised of 40 sophomores, juniors and seniors from local high schools. The program has become an integral part of the team's outreach efforts since it was first formed by the Bucs' forward-thinking community relations department.

The Buccaneers created this council in an effort to bring together intelligent, energetic and motivated students to perform community service projects, create Buccaneer spirit in their schools and develop leadership skills in preparation for continuing education.

All members also attend Buccaneer home games either as team representatives or enthusiastic fans. At each game, half of the Ambassadors work as customer service representatives in the East and West Club Lounges of Raymond James Stadium while the rest of the members enjoy the opportunity to relax and be fans for the day.

The Buccaneers are currently searching for potential 2011-2012 Student Ambassadors. During their one-year terms, members have the opportunity to tour the team's training facility, learn from important guest speakers at monthly meetings and participate in Buccaneers community service events.

For more information on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Student Ambassadors, please call 813-870-2700 ext. 2274. Applications may only be submitted online; to read more and to submit an application, please click here.

Applications must be submitted by June 10. All qualified candidates will then be interviewed at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa from June 20-23. Interviews will last approximately 15 minutes and are set up on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of the online application process, applicants will be asked to submit an essay of 1,500 words or less that describes the positive qualities he or she possesses and the experiences he or she has had that would enhance the Buccaneers Student Ambassadors.

