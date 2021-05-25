Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Former Hurricanes CB Dee Delaney

Tampa Bay has signed second-year cornerback Dee Delaney, who has previously played for Jacksonville and Washington and who finished his college career at the University of Miami 

May 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP_18070608962592

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start two weeks of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Tuesday and they'll have one more defensive back in the mix.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed second-year cornerback Dee Delaney, who has previous NFL regular-season experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Football Team. Delaney played his college football first at the Citadel and then for one season at the University of Miami as a graduate student.

Delaney (5-11, 200) first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He split much of his rookie season between the practice squad and the active roster in Jacksonville, getting into two games. After being waived by the Jaguars in November he was claimed by Miami, eventually ending up on the Dolphins' practice squad to finish the season.

Delaney spent time in the offseason in 2019 with the Dolphins and the New York Jets but was not on an active roster to start the season. He eventually signed with Washington in December and saw action in one game. He did not play in the NFL in 2020.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown Runs it Back with the Bucs 

WR Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the defending-champion Buccaneers on Tuesday, keeping the Tom Brady-led offense completely intact for 2021  
news

Bucs Sign Four Veterans After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed TE Jerell Adams, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Troymaine Pope and S Curtis Riley after all four participated in the team's rookie mini-camp on tryout contracts
news

Bucs Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson and Miami kicker Jose Borregales are among the rookies the Bucs added following their seven-player haul in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Blaine Gabbert Returns to Bucs' QB Corps

The Buccaneers have re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert, who has made 48 career starts in the NFL and was Tom Brady's primary backup during the 2020 Super Bowl season
news

Bucs Claim OLB Ladarius Hamilton from Cowboys

Former Cowboys edge rusher Ladarius Hamilton, who had 15 sacks in his last two collegiate seasons, is the third player from the University of North Texas the Buccaneers have added in the last six days
news

Bucs Add CB Nate Brooks

The Bucs continued to push their roster closer to the offseason limit on Thursday with another free agent signing, adding former Dolphins and Ravens cornerback Nate Brooks
news

Bucs Sign S Raven Greene, LB Joseph Jones

The Bucs dipped into the veteran ranks of free agency following last weekend's draft, signing former Packers safety Raven Greene and former Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones 
news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Vita Vea

As expected, the Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on DL Vita Vea's initial NFL contract, which extends the deal through the 2022 season
news

QB Ryan Griffin Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Quarterback Ryan Griffin has already spent six seasons in a Buccaneers uniform and is now set to extend that run after signing a new contract with the team for the third time
news

Bucs Add Giovani Bernard to Backfield

The Bucs have signed former Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the past eight seasons
news

Bucs Bring Veteran DL Steve McLendon Back

DL Steve McLendon re-signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday as the team continues to bring back not only its full complement of starters from the Super Bowl but also many key reserves
Advertising