Bucs Add Former Hurricanes CB Dee Delaney

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start two weeks of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Tuesday and they'll have one more defensive back in the mix.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed second-year cornerback Dee Delaney, who has previous NFL regular-season experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Football Team. Delaney played his college football first at the Citadel and then for one season at the University of Miami as a graduate student.

Delaney (5-11, 200) first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He split much of his rookie season between the practice squad and the active roster in Jacksonville, getting into two games. After being waived by the Jaguars in November he was claimed by Miami, eventually ending up on the Dolphins' practice squad to finish the season.