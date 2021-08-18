Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add T Brandon Walton to Depleted O-Line

Former Florida Atlantic standout Brandon Walton is the third offensive lineman added by the Buccaneers in the past week as he arrives as a waiver claim from the Steelers

Aug 18, 2021 at 06:00 PM
On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to look for help for an offensive line depleted by injuries, in this case claiming first-year tackle Brandon Walton off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make room on the 85-man training camp roster, the Buccaneers waived/injured safety Raven Greene.

Walton is the third offensive lineman signed or claimed by Tampa Bay in the past seven days, following the additions of veteran guard Earl Watford late last week and the signing of tackle Jake Benzinger on Sunday. The Buccaneers have recently placed guard Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve and waived/injured center Donell Stanley, and on Wednesday guard John Molchon left practice early with an apparent leg injury.

A former Florida Atlantic standout, Walton (6-4, 311) first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills last year. He was waived prior to the start of the 2020 regular season and spent most of that year on Pittsburgh's practice squad before signing a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers for 2021. Walton was waived on Tuesday.

Walton played both left and right tackle for the Owls, culminating in a senior season in which he started all 12 games at left tackle and won first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2019. He hails from Largo, Florida.

Greene signed with the Buccaneers on May 5 after three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He played in 20 games for the Packers and recorded one interception and 2.5 sacks.

