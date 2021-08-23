Bucs Sign Tackle Jonathan Hubbard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet another new face in their offensive line meeting room.

On Monday, the Buccaneers signed first-year tackle Jonathan Hubbard, who spent all of last season on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Hubbard is the fourth offensive lineman the team has added since August 12, following the arrivals of guard Earl Watford and tackles Jake Benzinger and Brandon Walton. The Bucs have dealt with a rash of injuries to their line in the second half of training camp and had to press Watford, Benzinger and Walton into immediate duty in last weekend's preseason contest against Tennessee.

Despite trimming their roster to 80 players with five cuts on Sunday, the Buccaneers did not have to make an immediate corresponding move to the Hubbard signing. The deadline to get their roster down to that 80-man limit is 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Hubbard (6-4, 313) went back for a second training camp with the Dolphins this summer but was waived on August 17. He played in Miami's preseason opener at Chicago, seeing one snap on special teams. Hubbard first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern State in 2020.