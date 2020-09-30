Bucs Sign WR Isaac Whitney to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers briefly had an open spot on their 16-man practice squad, but now they have a new pass-catcher in the mix.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed second-year wide receiver Isaac Whitney to their practice squad. He filled the spot created when the San Francisco 49ers signed tight end Daniel Helm off that unit to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Whitney played in two games as a rookie for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He split that season between the Raiders' practice squad and active roster, then went back to training camp with Oakland the next summer. After being waived in the final roster cuts in 2018 he ended up on the Houston Texans' practice squad for most of that season.

After landing on injured reserve in 2019, Whitney returned to training camp with the Texans again this summer but was waived on September 5.