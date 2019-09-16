Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign WR Amara Darboh to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers made their first practice squad move since the start of the season on Monday, a switch at wide receiver with former third-round pick Amara Darboh arriving and Emanuel Hall departing

Sep 16, 2019 at 04:45 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the first tweak to their practice squad since originally putting it together at the beginning of Week One. The newcomer is former Seattle wide receiver Amara Darboh, who was signed on Monday, two weeks after he was waived by the Seahawks. To make room on the 10-man practice squad, the Buccaneers released rookie wide receiver Emanuel Hall.

Darboh (6-2, 216) was originally drafted by the Seahawks out of Michigan in the third round 2017. He was the 14th wide receiver selected in that draft, at number 106, 22 spots after the Buccaneers selected wideout Chris Godwin. Darboh played in all 16 games for Seattle as a rookie, contributing eight catches for 71 yards. He spent his second season on injured reserve but went back to training camp with the Seahawks this past summer.

Hall came to the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Chicago Bears midway through August. He played in the Bucs' preseason finale but did not record a reception.

Darboh has two accrued NFL seasons and thus the Buccaneers had to use one of their "exceptions" on him to sign him to the practice squad. Each team is allowed to use four such exceptions at any time; the other spots must be filled with players who have been on an active roster for fewer than six games or on the 46-man game day active roster for fewer than nine games.

