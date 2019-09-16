Bucs Sign WR Amara Darboh to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the first tweak to their practice squad since originally putting it together at the beginning of Week One. The newcomer is former Seattle wide receiver Amara Darboh, who was signed on Monday, two weeks after he was waived by the Seahawks. To make room on the 10-man practice squad, the Buccaneers released rookie wide receiver Emanuel Hall.

Darboh (6-2, 216) was originally drafted by the Seahawks out of Michigan in the third round 2017. He was the 14th wide receiver selected in that draft, at number 106, 22 spots after the Buccaneers selected wideout Chris Godwin. Darboh played in all 16 games for Seattle as a rookie, contributing eight catches for 71 yards. He spent his second season on injured reserve but went back to training camp with the Seahawks this past summer.

Hall came to the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Chicago Bears midway through August. He played in the Bucs' preseason finale but did not record a reception.