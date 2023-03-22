Buccaneers Continue Unprecedented Run As NFL's Top-Rated Overall Customer Service Experience For Season Pass Members 

For the fifth consecutive year, and the ninth time in the past 11 seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned the top ranking in customer service experience satisfaction among season pass members, as presented in the National Football League's annual Voice of the Fan report for the 2022 season. The team also ranked in the league's top-5 in stadium technology, which is considered as the most impactful category in determining overall fan experience satisfaction.

The Voice of the Fan is a league-wide study that provides extensive analysis of the in-game experience as well as the year-round season ticket member experience, which is gathered through surveying thousands of season ticket members and game attendees across all 32 teams.

"Our season pass members have come to expect a world-class gameday experience and every season we challenge ourselves to continue surpassing those expectations," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "These annual rankings reinforce the fact that our pass members value our year-round approach to membership which provides them with unique opportunities to engage with our organization throughout the year. We take great pride in these most recent rankings and will stay focused on continuing to enhance the season pass member experience moving forward."

The Buccaneers have perennially ranked among the league's top-performing teams in overall season pass member satisfaction dating back to 2012. The team has previously received the number one rating in customer service satisfaction in 2012, '13, '15, '17, '18, '19, '20 and '21.

The top-5 ranking for stadium technology follows a No. 1 ranking the previous year. The Buccaneers have regularly received high marks in the all-important category due to an organizational commitment to continually investing in new technology to enhance the gameday experience. In recent seasons, the team has implemented fan-focused technology that includes upgraded 5G highspeed wireless access points through a partnership with Extreme Networks and Verizon, as well as cashless transactions, and mobile ticketing.