Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 5 

Top highlights during Day Five of Buccaneers’ 2023 Training Camp as players underwent their first padded practice

Jul 31, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

AWJ Monday

On Military appreciation day at Buccaneers 2023 training camp, honoring veterans and their families, Tampa Bay players also suited up. After two practices that featured no pads and a couple more in "spiders," the Bucs had their first padded workout on Monday with a Florida heat index of 116. The evaluation process took a step forward as the competition increased in full gear. Nothing compares to the physicality and contact of an NFL session in pads, cultivating an environment that is conducive for comprehensive assessment. During the two-hour practice featuring one-on-ones, nine-on-seven and 11-on-11 team, several players stood out on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. Here are the top takeaways from the Bucs fifth practice:

Russell Gage Jr. and Deven Thompkins Came up Big in One-on-Ones

In pads, the one-on-one drills between receivers and defensive backs garner attention. Among the notable reps was a sensational diving catch by second-year player Deven Thompkins, who got separation down the left sideline before extending his body to haul in a pass that appeared seemingly out of reach for the 5-foot-8, 155-pound athlete. He stuck his foot in the ground and exploded upfield, creating cushion. The agile playmaker not only has the speed to stretch the field vertically but possesses an impressive high-point leaping ability to win over the top. In the battle for one of the Bucs' remaining receiver spots on the depth chart, Thompkins continues to make an impact on the field.

When the Buccaneers began their first week of training camp practice, Russell Gage Jr. was not on the field. He was recovering from a lower leg injury sustained during the offseason and spent time individually working with the training staff on a separate field. On Sunday, the sixth-year receiver joined his teammates for positional drills but did not participate in the team period. On Monday, Gage continued to progress, showcasing his route-running precision during the one-on-one session. Gage hit a deceptive double move to generate separation off the release and gained inside leverage on the defensive back to make the catch. He dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 season but with a fresh slate in 2023, Gage has limitless potential in the Bucs' receiving corps alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Yaya Diaby Snagged Interceptions

The goal for Bucs' defenders entering the 2023 season is "30 takeaways." Well, the unit capitalized on Monday with two. Generating more turnovers has been a focal point for Todd Bowles' crew during the offseason, with a perpetual cycle of ball drills ensuing position-by-position. Following the 2022 season, Winfield moved to a full-time role at free safety to maximize his ball skills and it paid dividends on Monday during the red zone period. He read Baker Mayfield's eyes, reacted and broke on the ball. Winfield's range, athleticism and instincts were on full display Monday morning.

Yaya Diaby, a three-year starter at Louisville, was selected by the Buccaneers with the 82nd overall pick (third round) of the 2023 NFL Draft. With an impressive height/weight/speed profile, Diaby made a mark during the team period. Following the snap, the ball bounced off the hand and helmet of Anthony Nelson. Diaby, who started the play on the left edge, powered through the shoulder of the blocker like a missile and dove to catch the deflected ball. With jaw-dropping speed in pursuit, Diaby made his presence felt. In 2022, Diaby hit personal bests in sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (14.0), and he will strive to continue that ascension at the pro level.

Vita Vea, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Tristan Wirfs Shine in Pass Rush Drills

Pass rush drills always make for a prime viewing experience during training camp and Monday did not disappoint. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka put on a show. He baited the blocker, made the appearance of going inside and once the offensive tackle overset, Tryon-Shoyinka spun around for a free lane into the backfield. Finishing at the top of the rush has been an emphasis for JTS in 2023 and he flashed on Monday. As Tryon-Shoyinka continues to hone in on technique and launch point fine-tuning, he will reach unimagined heights. With a quick get-off, elite bend, active hands and burst to close, Tryon-Shoyinka has the imposing traits to become a game-wrecker.

Vita Vea, the Bucs' formidable nose tackle, showed his ability at the point of attack. Isolated with the center, Vea overpowered and drove the blocker back. Vea used his power to press the blocker off his frame, knocking him backward. Despite playing a position that is often linked to eating up blocks in order to create opportunities for teammates, Vea is a disruptive force in the interior. No. 50 is a nuisance for offensive linemen and consistently demands double teams. He is the tone-setter of the Bucs' defensive line, making an impact in odd- and even-fronts. Vea essentially personified a bulldozer on Monday, sparking excitement from the packed bleachers.

Stalwart offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is undergoing the transition from right to left tackle in 2023 and has showed no signs of taking his foot off the gas. As Wirfs continues to build muscle memory manning the blindside, his stock will rise. Tampa Bay's lone Pro Bowl selection in 2023 allowed the lowest pressure rate last season with a minimum of 500 pass blocking attempts (0.9%) and he certainly continued his streak of dominance on the practice field. On several reps, Wirfs held his own, not allowing the defender to bypass. He stayed square and showcased precision in his kick slide. Wirfs redirected the rusher's power to protect the pocket. The technician will be one to keep an eye on during pass rush drills as camp continues.

Related Content

news

Bucs Grind Out First Practice in Pads

Tampa Bay players put on "full dress" for the first time in 2023, dialing up the intensity at training camp as special guests from the military looked on

news

Deven Thompkins: Optimizing Growth Through Speed Processing

During training camp, second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins continues to shine between the hashes

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Top highlights during Day Three of the Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players hit the field for practice

news

Ryan Jensen Re-Energized by "Crazy Road" to Recovery

As he continues on his uncommon path back from a 2022 training camp knee injury, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen believes the year-long experience has helped him grow as a man and a father

news

Baker Mayfield: "I Will Always Have a Chip on My Shoulder"

As the quarterback competition continues for the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield is focused on approaching every day with the same intensity

news

Rookie Rise: SirVocea Dennis Nabs Interception During Practice

Buccaneers fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis left an impression on Thursday during the team period, snagging an interception

news

Back in Action, Sean Tucker Eager to Show Off His Speed

Now that he's put a heart issue detected at the NFL Combine behind him, rookie RB Sean Tucker is seeking any way to get on the field for the Bucs this season, and his explosive speed may be the key

news

Bucs Anticipating Third-Year Leap from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Bucs have added depth to their outside linebacker rotation in 2023 but may get the biggest boost in their edge rush production if 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka ups his production significantly in 2023

news

Secret to Mike Evans' Consistency, Chris Godwin Reflection, Impact Newcomers | Brianna's Blitz

From the podium on Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles, wide receiver Chris Godwin and second-year running back Rachaad White dish on current topics as training camp kicks off

news

Top Bucs Players to Watch at Training Camp

From Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask battling for the starting signal-caller duties to the competition at nickel corner and receiver, here are six players to keep an eye on as the Buccaneers begin training camp

news

Calijah Kancey Impresses in Preliminary Non-Padded Field Work

As training camp arrives, General Manager Jason Licht dishes on Calijah Kancey's "wow" plays during the offseason workout program

Advertising