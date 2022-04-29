Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Updated 2022 Draft Picks After Thursday's Trade 

The Buccaneers will kick off Round Two of the 2022 Draft after striking a trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round

After a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now have eight selections over the next two days. The Bucs traded out of the first round and will acquire the first pick in the second round (33) from the Jaguars, along with picks 106 and 180.

Here is a full list of Tampa Bay's remaining selections, barring any trades:

  • Pick 33 – Second Round
  • Pick 60 – Second Round
  • Pick 91 – Third Round
  • Pick 106 – Fourth Round
  • Pick 133 – Fourth Round
  • Pick 180 – Sixth Round
  • Pick 248 – Seventh Round
  • Pick 261 – Seventh Round (Compensatory Pick)

The Buccaneers gained a seventh-round pick in the compensatory process and gave up a fifth rounder to the New England Patriots for guard Shaq Mason after the retirement of Pro Bowler Ali Marpet. Tampa Bay will now have two fourth-round picks, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. For the first time since 1998, the Bucs have begun the draft without a selection in the first round after trading out. The Bucs entered the draft with six picks and gained coveted draft capital.

