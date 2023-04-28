Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Calijah Kancey With 19th Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs selected Pittsburgh DE Calijah Kancey 19th overall.

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:13 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Pittsburgh defensive end Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kancey led all FBS defensive tackles in tackles for loss (14.5) in 2022 and became the school's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald. A three-year starter at Pittsburgh, Kancey was a three-technique in their 4-3 base scheme. Last season, he accumulated 7.5 sacks and 31 tackles, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Photos of Defensive End Calijah Kancey | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of University of Pittsburgh Defensive End Calijah Kancey, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during their annual NCAA football intrasquad Blue- Gold scrimmage game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) sacks Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) sacks Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE -Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are looking to prove their run to an ACC title in 2021 was no fluke.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) waits for a play to start during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) watches as the team warms up an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) plays against Miami during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Kancey was named the AP All-ACC defensive player of the year, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NFL Network's Kimmi Chex and Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey are seen on-set during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
