Buccaneers Select Calijah Kancey With 19th Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Pittsburgh defensive end Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kancey led all FBS defensive tackles in tackles for loss (14.5) in 2022 and became the school's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald. A three-year starter at Pittsburgh, Kancey was a three-technique in their 4-3 base scheme. Last season, he accumulated 7.5 sacks and 31 tackles, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
