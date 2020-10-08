Bucs-Bears Inactives | Evans, Miller Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will be without wide receivers ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Justin Watson﻿, who had already been ruled out on Wednesday. Evans and Miller were questionable for the game and Evans did not participate in any of the team's three practices this week, but they both got clearance on Thursday evening. That gives the Buccaneers five receivers for the game, with Evans and Miller joined by Jaydon Mickens, Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson. Pearson, who was one of two players elevated from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon, was placed on the inactive list after Evans and Miller were cleared to play.