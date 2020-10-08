Bucs-Bears Inactives | Evans, Miller Cleared to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' inactive list for their game in Chicago on Thursday night is daunting, but at least it does not include the names of wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller.
The Buccaneers will be without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, who had already been ruled out on Wednesday. Evans and Miller were questionable for the game and Evans did not participate in any of the team's three practices this week, but they both got clearance on Thursday evening. That gives the Buccaneers five receivers for the game, with Evans and Miller joined by Jaydon Mickens, Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson. Pearson, who was one of two players elevated from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon, was placed on the inactive list after Evans and Miller were cleared to play.
The Buccaneers will evidently have three running backs available, as only LeSean McCoy was named inactive. McCoy and Leonard Fournette both missed practice this week due to ankle injuries, but McCoy was ruled out on the Bucs' Wednesday injury report while Fournette was labeled as doubtful.
The Buccaneers and Bears declared their inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, 90 minutes before the game's 8:20 p.m. kickoff. Because the Bucs elevated two players from their practice squad for the game, they had to name seven inactives in order to get down to the active limit of 48 players. The Bears only elevated one player from their practice squad – former Buccaneers linebacker Devante Bond – and thus only had to name six inactives to get to 48.
Chicago will be without two reserve safeties, as both Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis were ruled out on Wednesday. However, none of their offensive or defensive starters are unavailable.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
- DL Khalil Davis
- WR Chris Godwin
- QB Ryan Griffin
- RB LeSean McCoy
- WR Josh Pearson
- G Aaron Stinnie
- WR Justin Watson
Godwin, McCoy and Watson are out due to injury.
BEARS INACTIVES
- S Deon Bush
- LB Trevis Gipson
- G Arlington Hambright
- DT Daniel McCullers
- S Sherrick McManis
- WR Riley Ridley
Bush and McManis are out due to injury.
